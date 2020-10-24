Badgers serve up a Graham cracker

After averaging upwards of 5 yards per carry the last four seasons, the Badgers know that they’ll have to increase their efficiency on the ground to help Mertz in the future.

“We knew it was going to be a tough defense to run the ball against,” Chryst said. “Few times it felt like we were off on a couple things. I thought we had some of the jet sweeps that could’ve been big plays for us.

“Certainly knew they weren’t just going to give you those yards, but I don’t know that we did everything in our power to … you’ve got to execute, right? I think that one guy here, one guy there, there’ll be a lot of good learning from it.”

UW’s pass game — 248 yards in total, with Mertz going 20-for-21 passing — was able to make up for the slower ground attack.

“I think we rallied and changed (the game) so we could make plays in the air. I think Graham did a really good job, I thought the O-line did a really good job protecting him,” said Ferguson, who finished with seven catches, 72 yards and three touchdowns. “Even though they weren’t making big running plays, (the running backs) were picking up blocks in the pass game. ‘Grosh’ was catching the check-downs. When we couldn’t run the ball, we made a lot of ground up in the pass game.”