Badgers scorch nets in record fashion

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard brought up his predecessor this week when the topic of looking ahead was raised.
Bo Ryan always used to say he didn’t know the Badgers’ schedule beyond the game at hand. That claim caused eyes to roll, and Gard admits even he had a hard time believing his mentor at the time.
“I always thought the previous head coach was lying when he told me, ‘I don’t know who’s next,’ ” Gard said. “But now, sitting in this seat, I know the feeling. You operate one day at a time.”
That mantra was as important as ever Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, where UW set a program record with 18 made 3-pointers en route to an 82-68 victory over Nebraska.
Junior guard Brad Davison finished with 14 points for the Badgers (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten), who also got 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals from junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice.
UW was tested by the Cornhuskers, a 16-point underdog, but held serve at home for the ninth time in 10 games this season.
“There are no off nights, no matter who you’re playing from the top to the bottom,” Trice said. “Every game is a testimony to that.”
Holding off Nebraska (7-12, 2-6) required a sharp-shooting performance that was unexpected from a team that has struggled from the perimeter this season.
The Badgers finished 18 of 34 from 3-point range, topping the program record of 17 made 3-pointers set against Coppin State on Dec. 23, 2010. UW’s previous high against a Big Ten opponent was 14.
Not bad for a team that came into the game shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc overall and 30.3% in Big Ten play.
Davison and senior wing Brevin Pritzl (12 points) had four 3s each, while Trice made three. The only rotation player who didn’t make one was sophomore wing Kobe King.
Led by Trice, who produced the first double-double of his career, the Badgers finished with 23 assists on their 29 made field goals.
“The ball didn’t stick, we didn’t over-dribble,” Gard said. “It went side, top side, back two or three times. And you have to move it like that against how they play defensively.
“When you move the ball like that and put it on target, you’re going to shoot it well. Usually, good shooting teams are good passing teams. And at times, we haven’t passed it as well as we need to this year. Tonight, we passed it pretty well and obviously the numbers bear that out.”
As happy as he was with the high assist and 3-point totals, Gard was equally displeased that the Badgers allowed 36 points in the paint.
Dachon Burke Jr. had a game-high 20 points for Nebraska, which has lost four consecutive games. Kevin Cross added 17 for the Huskers, while Cam Mack had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
MARQUETTE 82, St. JOHN'S 68: Markus Howard scored 32 points with six rebounds and four assists and Marquette beat St. John's at Milwaukee.
Howard, who made 12 of 13 from the foul line, moved into sixth place on the Big East's all-time scoring list with 1,292 points. He surpassed Chris Mullin (1,290, St. John's) and Kerry Kittles (1,288, Villanova).
Sacar Anim scored 21 points and Koby McEwen 10 with nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-3) who earned a pair of votes in this week's AP Top 25 Poll.
Marquette led 37-31 at halftime, and 18 seconds into the second half, Howard sank five straight free throws following a foul call on Nick Rutherford. He then tacked on more foul shots after Rutherford was whistled for a technical foul.
The Red Storm (12-7, 1-5) reduced their deficit to 42-38 after Rasheem Dunn's layup with 18:12 left. But Marquette went on a 17-7 run in the next 5½ minutes for a 14-point lead. St. John's managed to get within 62-60 with 8:08 left but never got closer.
Mustapha Herron led St. John's with 18 points, LJ Figueroa 13 and Dunn 12.
NO. 3 KANSAS 81, KANSAS STATE 60: Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their victory at Lawrence, Kan.
Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown in what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, De Souza picked up a stool and held it above his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.
It took both coaching staffs and security to separate the teams. Then, adding to the bizarre finish, both teams were summoned back from the locker rooms by officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock. Kansas State shot technical free throws to booing from a few thousand fans left — necessitating a change to the final score.
Christian Braun scored a career-high 20 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12), which beat the Wildcats for the 14th straight time at Allen Fieldhouse.
Xavier Sneed had 16 points and David Sloan had 14 for the Wildcats (8-10, 1-5).
NO. 4 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, WYOMING 55: Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated inside with 14 points at San Diego as San Diego State matched the best start in school history at 20-0.
The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West), the nation’s only unbeaten team, equaled the 20-0 start by the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard.
SDSU also matched the longest winning streak in school history, set with that opening run in 2010-11 and matched by the 2013-14 team, which also reached the Sweet 16.
Matt Mitchell scored 15 and Jordan Schakel 11 for SDSU.
Jake Hendricks scored 20 for Wyoming (5-16, 0-9), which lost its seventh straight game.
NO. 8 DUKE 89, MIAMI 59: Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help Duke beat Miami at Durham, N.C.
Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who entered the game coming off their first back-to-back losses since February 2018.
Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (10-8, 2-6), who missed 25 of their first 31 shots as this game got away quickly.
NO. 9 VILLANOVA 76, NO. 13 BUTLER 61: Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead Villanova past Butler at Villanova, Pa.
The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) methodically pulled away in the second half in a game in which neither team shot particularly well.
The Wildcats have won five straight and 11 of 12. They improved to 27-1 in Big East games at the Pavilion since 2013.
Kamar Baldwin led the fading Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) with 21 points. Butler missed 15 of 20 3-pointers.
NO. 17 MARYLAND 77, NORTHWESTERN 66: Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern at Evanston, Ill.
The Terrapins trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. gave Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) its first lead of the game at 56-55 with 9:10 remaining. The Terps won their second straight after back-to-back losses.
Pat Spencer led Northwestern (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points. Miller Kopp scored 16.
NO. 21 ILLINOIS 79, PURDUE 62: Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Purdue at West Lafayette, Ind.
The Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) have won five straight league games for the first time in nearly seven years and are off to their best conference start since 2005-06. They also swept the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09.
Nojel Eastern had 14 points and Trevion Williams scored 12 to lead Purdue (10-9, 4-4).