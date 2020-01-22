Badgers scorch nets in record fashion

The Badgers finished 18 of 34 from 3-point range, topping the program record of 17 made 3-pointers set against Coppin State on Dec. 23, 2010. UW’s previous high against a Big Ten opponent was 14.

Not bad for a team that came into the game shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc overall and 30.3% in Big Ten play.

Davison and senior wing Brevin Pritzl (12 points) had four 3s each, while Trice made three. The only rotation player who didn’t make one was sophomore wing Kobe King.

Led by Trice, who produced the first double-double of his career, the Badgers finished with 23 assists on their 29 made field goals.

“The ball didn’t stick, we didn’t over-dribble,” Gard said. “It went side, top side, back two or three times. And you have to move it like that against how they play defensively.

“When you move the ball like that and put it on target, you’re going to shoot it well. Usually, good shooting teams are good passing teams. And at times, we haven’t passed it as well as we need to this year. Tonight, we passed it pretty well and obviously the numbers bear that out.”

As happy as he was with the high assist and 3-point totals, Gard was equally displeased that the Badgers allowed 36 points in the paint.