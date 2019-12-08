Badgers savor home cooking

When asked to explain the difference, Gard began his answer with a joke before turning serious.

“I think now I’m going to take a tape measure with me and measure the rims, measure the court, make sure everything’s standard,” he said. “I don’t know. Confidence is a big thing. It can make you exceed maybe what your ceiling is and it can also, if you struggle a little bit, you can get down on yourself. …

“We were much more aggressive today, we moved much better, we cut much better. Is that because we’re sitting at home? I would hope not.”

UW scored 52, 50 and 54 points during its three-game skid. It had 47 points by halftime against the Hoosiers and finished with a sparkling 1.38 points per possession.

King hunted his shot, whether it was attacking the rim or shooting with confidence from mid-range. He finished 10 of 15 from the field to help the Badgers shoot 53.6 percent as a team.

After going 14 of 76 (18.4 percent) from 3-point range during its losing streak, UW made eight of its first 15 attempts from beyond the arc against the Hoosiers. One other stat of note: The Badgers had only four turnovers in 61 possessions.