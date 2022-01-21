Badgers promote Bostad to replace the exiting Rudolph

The University of Wisconsin football team is turning to a 10-year staffer to again run its offensive line.

State Journal sources confirmed that Bob Bostad will take over coaching the offensive line after being the Badgers’ inside linebackers coach since 2017. Bostad has nearly three decades of experience coaching offensive line at the college and NFL levels, including a run as the Badgers’ O-line coach from 2008-11.

Bostad replaces Joe Rudolph, a long-time assistant under UW coach Paul Chryst, as the program’s offensive line coach. Rudolph was the Badgers’ offensive coordinator until last season, when his role was changed to run-game coordinator and offensive line coach. Rudolph left for the same position at Virginia Tech.

Eight Badgers offensive linemen became pros under Bostad’s tutelage and those offensive lines helped power back-to-back Big Ten Championship runs in 2010 and 2011. Three of Bostad’s players (Gabe Carimi, Kevin Zeitler and Travis Frederick) were first-round draft picks. Bostad’s lines helped clear paths for 1,000-yard rushers like P.J. Hill and Montee Ball and the 2011 (618 points) and 2010 (539) teams are the highest-scoring units in UW history.

Bostad takes over an offensive line group deep in talent and some experience. Three starters are slated to return from the 2021 season — senior left tackle Tyler Beach, redshirt junior center Joe Tippmann and redshirt sophomore right guard Jack Nelson — but the Badgers have recruited well across the line the past three classes and have a bevy of four- and five-star recruits who can compete for jobs this spring and fall.

The UW offensive line ranked third in the FBS last season in run-blocking grade per PFF, but ranked 98th in pass-blocking grade.

Moving Bostad to the offensive line makes sense given his pedigree coaching the position, and it creates a chance for Chryst to adjust his staff without taking a step back with a group as important as the offensive line.

UW could have Bobby April — its current outside linebackers coach and defensive run-game coordinator — assume coaching duties for the inside linebackers as well, or special team coordinator Chris Haering could take over the inside linebackers, a role he held under Chryst at Pittsburgh. Other possibilities to replace Bostad could be former UW standout Jack Cichy, who was around the team throughout the year, or Chris Orr, a former inside linebacker who became the program’s director of player development this year.

The Badgers posted an offensive coordinator position on the UW job board Wednesday evening with a Jan. 26 deadline for applications. There has not been a posting for an inside linebackers coach, indicating an internal hire for that spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0