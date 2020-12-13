Badgers' offense stalls

Mertz finished 20 of 38 for 168 yards, and the team rushed for a season-low 56 yards on 33 carries (1.7 yards per carry). UW’s 225 total yards were its fewest of the year by 117 yards and the team went 4 of 18 on third down. Chryst said senior quarterback Jack Coan wasn’t an option to play this week, so pulling Mertz didn’t enter the equation despite the offense’s struggles.

“We know that we’ve got young and inexperienced (players) at a lot of those skill positions,” Chryst said. “You go into it wanting to make sure that you’re not putting too much on their plate so that they can grasp it. In the end, it always comes down to some little details.”

Sustaining drives continued to be an issue for the Badgers for the third straight week.

Despite having nine possessions in the first half, five of which it started at its 30-yard line or better, UW failed to score and tallied 66 yards on 31 plays. It was the first scoreless first half of the season for the Badgers.

Mertz’s interception — which was followed by Iowa’s put-away, 80-yard score the next play — was one of three chances deep in Hawkeye territory that came up empty.