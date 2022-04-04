Badgers' offense gaining traction

A large audience watched the University of Wisconsin football team’s best spring practice of the week Saturday at the McClain Center.

Both sidelines of the indoor practice field were teeming with recruits and their families as well as an array of high school and college coaches from around the state. Those coaches, in town for the WFCA Spring Clinic, also were invited to a strength and conditioning clinic put on by the Badgers’ strength staff before UW’s practice.

UW’s offense was crisper after looking out of sorts Thursday and the defense, especially in the front seven, is starting to gel.

“It’s been a good start to it,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. “We’ve really got to make the most out of the next three weeks and nine practice opportunities.”

Here are four observations after the Badgers’ sixth spring practice.

1. WR hierarchy becoming clear

There are only a few positions at which one can say the Badgers have a locked-in starter at this point. Braelon Allen at tailback, Graham Mertz at quarterback and Keeanu Benton at nose tackle are among the few, but receiver Chimere Dike can be added to that list.

Dike, a junior from Waukesha, has been the clear-cut No. 1 receiver, with his detailed route running and in-game experience shining through. He hasn’t made many flashy plays when reporters have been able to watch practices, but he’s in the right spots and had caught everything he’s gotten his hands on. Dike and redshirt freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell have gotten the most reps with the first group on offense, but transfer sophomore Keontez Lewis and redshirt junior Dean Engram have made plays on deep passes and are in the mix as well.

One concern for the group is consistently creating separation. That’s partially the product of experienced corners across from them, but UW needs its wideouts to do better creating space out of their breaks to give the quarterback easy targets to hit.

2. Bollers breakout?

Redshirt freshman T.J. Bollers has every athletic element defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wants in an outside linebacker playing on the short side of the field. He has quickness and power off the ball to rush the passer and help stop the run, and he’s looked better this spring than last when asked to cover zones against the pass.

Bollers also showed a bit of attitude at practice, tallying a would-be sack during one team session then starting a small skirmish with Dike in another. Bollers whipped Dike toward the sideline after the receiver had taken a jet-sweep handoff, and Dike responded by throwing the ball at Bollers’ head before the two got into a shoving match.

He’s been working with the second unit behind senior C.J. Goetz, who’s also having a strong spring, but don’t be surprised if Bollers is a factor for the Badgers this fall. He’ll be an active special teams player as well.

3. Subtle offensive changes

Fans hoping for a massive overhaul of the offense after Chryst revamped the coaching staff so far will be disappointed with what’s been on display. Many of the concepts UW is drilling are similar to what Chryst and his previous staffs have run, but there are a few tweaks to report.

Tosses to running backs have been utilized more than UW has in previous years. Tosses get the ball in the running back’s hands quicker and can allow him to make a cut faster but adds more risk of fumbling the exchange, something the Badgers struggled with even on traditional handoffs last season. The Badgers also are running more delayed handoffs in practice, including from shotgun sets in which the quarterback takes steps to a tailback, who doesn’t move until he’s handed the ball.

PFF statistics show UW running draws on just four of 549 designed run plays last season.

4. Specialist battle brewing

UW will have a new kicker for the first time since 2019 after Collin Larsh’s departure, but who that will be is far from determined. Transfer junior Vito Calvaruso and redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst have done all of the placekicking during open practices. Junior Jack Van Dyke, the kickoff specialist the past two seasons and the frontrunner for the placekicking role last season before he was injured, only has punted during spring practices.

Calvaruso and Van Zelst both have made field-goal tries of 40-plus yards in limited practice reps, but it’s too early to deem one ahead of the other.

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter for Lee Newspapers.

