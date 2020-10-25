Badgers' Mertz talk of the town

Center Kayden Lyles, who made his first career start at center Friday, said Mertz’s sureness was a translation of all the work the offense got together since Mertz assuming the No. 1 quarterback role.

“He was definitely confident,” Lyles said. “I think as an offense, we knew that the day he stepped in that it was going to be a big change. We all just accepted it and we spent that week and a half really grinding on communication and everything, and it showed (Friday) that everybody is on their A-game. He was definitely confident and it showed, because the communication was really (good).”

When senior Jack Coan was injured at a preseason practice and Mertz became the starter, those outside of the program wondered if Mertz could possibly live up to the hype that’s been propagated by fans since the four-star recruit committed to UW in 2017.

Friday’s performance was the first sign that he could, and it didn’t shock any of his teammates. The Badgers have a star-in-the-making at quarterback, and they know it, too.

“No, nothing at all. He (does) it every day in practice. Nothing he did surprised me,” junior cornerback Rachad Wildgoose said. “Nothing he did was shocking. Everything he did was expected and I already knew he was about to ball out (Friday).”

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

