Badgers make climb in rankings

Five consecutive wins, including three in the past week, have the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team steadily climbing up national rankings, including the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) moved up 10 spots to No. 13 in this week’s AP rankings after defeating Purdue, Iowa and Maryland in the span of seven days.

UW has a big test Thursday at the Kohl Center when No. 16 Ohio State comes to town, but it is the team’s only game of the week. The Buckeyes beat UW 73-55 on Dec. 11 in Columbus, the only defeat for the Badgers this season when sophomore guard Johnny Davis was in the lineup.

Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the poll — No. 7 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 UW, No. 16 OSU and No. 25 Illinois.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Baylor 15-0 (61)

2. Gonzaga 12-2

3. UCLA 10-1

4. Auburn 14-1

5. USC 13-0

6. Arizona 12-1

7. Purdue 13-2

8. Duke 12-2

9. Kansas 12-2

10. Michigan State 13-2

11. Houston 14-2

12. LSU 14-1

13. Wisconsin 13-2

14. Villanova 11-4

15. Iowa State 13-2

16. Ohio State 10-3

17. Xavier 12-2

18. Kentucky 12-3

19. Texas Tech 11-3

20. Seton Hall 11-3

21. Texas 12-3

22. Tennessee 10-4

23. Providence 14-2

24. Alabama 11-4

25. Illinois 11-3

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2

