Badgers looking to regain their mojo after two disappointing games

The screen went blank moments before the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found out its fate for the NCAA Tournament. Senior Brad Davison was the first person on his feet when the screen did come on as the crowd at Union South cheered at the Badgers’ draw Sunday.

UW earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest region. The NCAA selection committee rewarded the Badgers’ 24-7 season by sending them about 80 miles to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for the first two rounds.

“It’s a reward for the last four or five months,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “… It’s great for our fans to be in Milwaukee, great for alums, former players. But understand when the ball goes up on Friday, we’re going to be ready to play against a really good team.”

The Badgers will play No. 14 seed Colgate at 8:50 p.m. Friday. A win would result in a game against the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State in the second round. The winner of that would advance to Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

But they aren’t focused on what comes after Friday.

“When you get into the NCAA Tournament, it’s win or go home,” Davison said. “That 40 minutes is the only, that’s the only time you’re guaranteed. As much as we want to move on to the next round, we really just want to have another opportunity to compete with one another and wear the Wisconsin jersey with this group of guys. So you gotta leave it all out there.

“There’s got to be a sense of urgency right from the tip. And we got to put 40 minutes together no matter who we’re playing or where it’s at. So it’s definitely the mindset we’re taking in this time of year.”

The Badgers dropped their last two games — the regular-season finale against Nebraska and their Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State. It is UW’s first two-game losing streak of the season.

“I don’t really talk about chips on shoulders,” Davison said. “Every time you go out there and compete, whether you win or lose, it’s an opportunity to learn and get better. There are a lot of things that, a lot of opportunities for us to learn and get better at and to clean up and adjust as we continue to focus on ourselves to make sure that we’re in tip-top shape come Friday night.

“I don’t have a chip on my shoulder, a little bad taste in our mouth. But also we’re eager to get back out on that court.”

UW and Colgate have met just once, with UW winning 68-41 in November 2011. Colgate defeated Navy on Wednesday to win the Patriot League tournament and earn the league’s automatic qualifier. The Raiders went 23-11 overall, 16-2 in conference play.

They’re ranked 128th in the NET, 0-2 in Quad 1 games and won their lone Quad 2 game.

“I haven’t seen them play, but obviously they’re a talented team if they’re playing in an NCAA tournament,” UW sophomore star Johnny Davis said.

The game is scheduled to air on TBS.

UW was joined by eight other Big Ten teams in the Tournament, with UW and Purdue being the highest-seeded teams at No. 3. The Big Ten placed the most teams of any conference; it is only the sixth time a conference has had nine teams make the field. The nine Big Ten teams tied the conference record, which was set last year.

Rutgers will play in the First Four against Notre Dame for the No. 11 seed in the West. Michigan State also is in the West region as a No. 7 seed.

Illinois earned a No. 4 seed in the South region and will play former UW assistant coach Lamont Paris’ Chattanooga squad. Ohio State (No. 7 seed) and Michigan (No. 11 seed) join the Illini in the South.

Big Ten tournament champion Iowa is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest — the only other Big Ten team in the Midwest.

Indiana will play Wyoming in a play-in game for the No. 12 seed in the East. Purdue earned a No. 3 seed and also will play in Milwaukee.

Abby Schnable is a reporter for Lee Newspapers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0