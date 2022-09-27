Badgers look to right wrongs against Illini as Bielema returns

Perhaps it was because Paul Chryst had already been asked about the subject at least five times that day in Indianapolis, but he wasn’t going to let the sixth iteration pass without cracking a joke.

A reporter asked the University of Wisconsin football coach about this week when Bret Bielema, the man who used to occupy his job, returned to Camp Randall Stadium as Illinois’ coach.

“I heard about that,” Chryst said, feigning surprise before answering the question.

Chryst wasn’t quite as dismissive toward the queries about hosting Bielema and the Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday, though the two questions about his time with Bielema were handled with 112 words. The men spent 2005 on Barry Alvarez’s final staff, with Chryst as co-offensive coordinator and Bielema the defensive coordinator. Then Chryst was Bielema’s offensive coordinator for six seasons after Bielema was named Alvarez’s successor.

Both coaches speak well of each other, but want the focus on their teams.

“I was grateful of the opportunity,” Chryst said of his time with Bielema. “I'm proud of what those teams were able to accomplish. As far as working, I enjoyed working with him. You look back and you're appreciative of it. I think that, you know, what he's done (at Illinois) in a year and a half, two years, it's impressive. It’s a good football team.”

Bielema told reporters that he turned down multiple interview requests about his return to Madison, his first since taking over the Illinois program in December 2020.

“I always tell our players I’ve never met a successful man who isn’t proud of where he came from,” Bielema said. “Spent a big part of my career as a Wisconsin coach … I’m very proud of the things I accomplished there, but none of those accomplishments are going to help us next Saturday.

“I want this to be about the University of Illinois going to Wisconsin.”

UW is trying to keep alive a long run of success against the Illini. The Badgers are 15-2 against them since 2003 and haven’t lost to Illinois at home since 2002.

The Badgers have too many issues to correct after one of the most lopsided losses in Chryst’s tenure last week at No. 3 Ohio State to pay much mind to the opposing coach. Fans’ nostalgia spurred by Bielema’s return doesn’t hit the same for a roster full of players never coached by Bielema and not recruited to UW by him.

How checked out on this storyline are UW players? Sophomore running Braelon Allen didn’t know Bielema coached at UW.

Junior receiver Chimere Dike, a Waukesha product, grew up watching Bielema’s UW teams, but isn’t letting himself get caught up in the hype.

“He’s a really great coach, he’s doing a really good job at Illinois,” Dike said, “but I couldn’t honestly care less who the coach is on the other team.”

UW must find a replacement at tight end for Clay Cundiff, who broke his leg Saturday after taking a hit in the second quarter against the Buckeyes. Cundiff isn’t ruled out for the season yet, per UW’s status report, but Chryst didn’t provide a timeline for his recovery. Fifth-year senior Jack Eschenbach moved into the two-deep as the backup behind Hayden Rucci with Cundiff out indefinitely.

Eschenbach has played 75 snaps this season and has two catches for 33 yards. UW’s used at least two tight ends on 55.2% of its plays, according to Pro Football Focus, so a larger role is likely coming Eschenbach’s way.

“I think I bring speed,” Eschenbach said. “I think that’s one of my best attributes when it comes to route running. I’ve been around here for a while, so I have a lot of confidence when it comes to route running and making a read. So I can bring a quickness and win some man (coverage) situations that hopefully will get us some extra yardage.”

The Badgers made Tanor Bortolini their starting right guard after he made his first start of the year last week. UW hasn’t yet had its best line all healthy and available this season after an injury to right tackle Riley Mahlman has held him out of the past three games and left tackle Jack Nelson’s illness kept him from traveling with the team to Ohio. That group has to hold up against an Illinois defensive front that’s tallied 11 sacks, one off the Big Ten lead.

UW’s defense is also licking its wounds after giving up 50 or more points for the first time since the 2014 Big Ten title game. That unit has to find its way quickly with the Illini heavily featuring tailback Chase Brown, the nation’s leading rusher.

Chryst spoke after Saturday’s loss about owning the team’s response to its blowout loss, and expanded on that topic Monday.

“That's all that matters, is how you go forward,” Chryst said. “You get to go play. They can't take anything away from you, or you can't take it away. If it went well, or if it didn’t, they can't erase (it). It happened. And that's what I mean, by own it, right? And then what do I take from it to help me to maximize the next moment that I get?”