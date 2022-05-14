Badgers land four-star recruit

The University of Wisconsin doubled its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening, with Jaquez Keyes becoming the latest to commit to coach Paul Chryst and the football program.

Keyes announced his decision via social media Friday evening, about 53 minutes after defensive back Justin Taylor tweeted his commitment to UW.

Rivals.com rates Keyes as a four-star athlete, while 247Sports designates the Ironton, Ohio, native as a three-star running back.

"With that being said, I am committing to #RBU (Running Back University) and the University of Wisconsin," Keyes said in his commitment tweet. "Thank you coach Chryst and coach Al Johnson and the rest of the staff for making me a priority and going above and beyond."

Keyes recently tweeted offers from Iowa and Pittsburgh to go with Army, Coastal Carolina, Kent State and other programs. He visited UW on April 16, and he announced an offer from the Badgers that day.

Taylor and Keyes join offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey as members of UW's 2023 class.

• Wisconsin continued to dip into the state of Illinois for its 2023 class with the commitment of Justin Taylor.

Taylor, a junior who plays at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, announced his decision via social media Friday night.

247Sports and Rivals both rate Taylor as a three-star recruit. He previously tweeted offers from Big 12 program Kansas State, along with Air Force, Army and several Mid-American Conference schools.

Taylor, whose Hudl profile lists him at 6 feet and 185 pounds, announced an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday. He confirmed to the State Journal that he was in Madison on Friday, and UW is looking for him to play defensive back.

Taylor became the third commitment of UW's 2023 class, joining offensive lineman James Durand and inside linebacker Tyler Jansey.

HOCKEY: UW reworked contract with Tony Granato makes it clear the upcoming season is crucial for the men’s hockey coach.

A major change in the contract, released Friday in response to an open records request, is the amount of money UW would owe Granato if it fires him after a future season.

The buyout is $1 million for the next year, down from the full remaining amount of the contract that could have been up to $2.4 million. The amount goes up again in increments after July 1, 2023, eventually reaching $2 million after July 1, 2025.

The Badgers kept Granato’s contract at five years in April, giving him a routine one-year extension but sending changes to the Board of Regents for approval.

UW posted the second-worst record in its 59-year modern era in 2021-22, going 10-24-3 and finishing sixth out of seven teams in the Big Ten Conference a year after winning the regular-season championship.

Granato has been named the Big Ten coach of the year in two of his six seasons leading the program where he’s third on the all-time goal-scoring list as a player. The other four seasons have ended in losing records.

The $1 million buyout amount lasts through June 30, 2023. Then it’s $1.33 million through June 30, 2024, $1.66 million through June 30, 2025, and $2 million afterward.

Other Big Ten schools have used a lowering of what’s called liquidated damages if a coach is fired without cause to strike a balance between providing another chance to succeed and protecting the athletic department’s financial interests.

Nebraska reworked men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s deal as a third straight 20-loss season was nearing a conclusion earlier this year, both reducing his salary and his buyout.

Michigan did the same while extending football coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract after a 2-4 finish during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2021, and Harbaugh had his contract revised again to push back up his salary.

Granato’s annual salary is staying at $600,000 and a new clause in his additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation gives him a chance to increase it. The amount climbs $25,000 per year the next time the Badgers qualify for the NCAA Tournament, then $25,000 per year after that every time the Badgers have a season with a .500 record or better.

Another change in the contract removes Granato’s $1 million buyout owed to UW if he leaves for another coaching position.

“We worked on some things, we got it to work for both sides and we’re moving forward and hopefully going to be here for a long time,” Granato said in April about the contract reworking with athletic director Chris McIntosh.

McIntosh said in April the expectation at UW was the men’s hockey team will compete for championships. He didn’t put numbers on where the Badgers need to be in the rankings or in the Big Ten standings for Granato to fulfill the AD’s desire for a return to prominence for the team.

McIntosh said instead that when UW has been its most successful “everyone knows what that looks like and what that feels like.”

