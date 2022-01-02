Badgers' Hicks declares for draft

The University of Wisconsin football team won’t have one of its leaders on defense next season — cornerback Faion Hicks is taking his shot at the NFL.

The senior announced Saturday on Instagram that he will not use his extra year of eligibility and will enter the NFL draft pool.

“My teammates, I love you guys,” Hicks wrote. “Football is the ultimate team sport, and without you guys, I am nothing. I also want to thank my coaches, thank you for taking a chance on a underrated kid out of the city of Miami and showing me a place I now call home.

“I’ve built so many relationships during my time at Wisconsin and it’s hard to say goodbye. … Once A Badger Always A Badger.”

The 5-foot-10 defensive back became a regular starter as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and went on to play in 44 games (39 starts) at UW. He didn’t play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday but finished his career with 108 tackles, an interception and 19 pass breakups. He had 10 passes defended this season. Hicks graduated with a degree in life sciences communication last month.

Hicks became one of the vocal leaders on defense this season and was a team captain.

“I think he’s truly confident in so many aspects — confident as a player, confident as a leader of this team,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s come by, I think, a lot of work that he’s put into it. But while doing that, he’s always been a great teammate.

“His voice is heard. And I think it’s heard and valued because of the way that he goes about his day-to-day business. He’s a guy that’s consistent. And I think the actions that he does, or the words that he uses, it’s coming from someone that lives it and lives it every day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0