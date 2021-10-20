Badgers hearing an ominous toll

Bell’s ability to find the soft spots in Iowa’s zone coverage and get into them when Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell needed him there jumped out to UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

“At the top of his route, within the intermediate part of his route at the line of scrimmage, he seems like he’s always in control and he’s always doing things for a reason,” Leonhard said.

“He’s very efficient in his movement. I think that looks a lot of times like, ‘I don’t think he’s that fast,’ or ‘I don’t think he’s that quick.’ He’s just extremely efficient because he’s always creating space, he’s always getting to the windows he needs to get to. But sometimes you watch it on tape like, man, it just doesn’t seem like he’s working that hard. It’s subtle, but when you see that week in and week out, it’s pretty impressive to watch.”

Bell won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 when he broke out following an injury to fellow star receiver Rondale Moore. His 86 catches, 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns led all freshmen in the conference and were tied for first, third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the conference.