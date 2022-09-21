Badgers heading into land of giants

The Badgers go on the road for the first time this season, and it's for their toughest test of the regular season. Here's a breakdown of Who Has The Edge in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

When the Badgers have the ball

The Badgers showed last week against New Mexico State what they hope will be the start of a trend in their backfield. Braelon Allen is the lead man, and he’ll get the work early in games, but mixing in carries for Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo can continue to wear down the defense while giving Allen valuable breathers.

That’s the formula that UW will have to use against Ohio State because expecting one back to carry the load doesn’t work against a defense that talented up front. Watch out for a rotation or potentially a change in starters on the Badgers’ offensive line after Trey Wedig’s performance at right tackle last week. Riley Mahlman still is dealing with a left leg injury and Wedig outperformed current starter Logan Brown last week.

Quarterback Graham Mertz will need to continue his quick, smart decision-making to lead an upset. He’s cut down his turnovers, but he has thrown an interception each of the past two weeks. A mistake like that could lead to quick points against the Buckeyes.

Look for UW to challenge the Buckeyes’ secondary depth with crossing routes and deep over routes. The Badgers have enough speed at receiver this season that the Buckeyes’ third or fourth corners may not be able to hold up with the amount of man coverage they play. Look for Markus Allen and/or Skyler Bell to be the target on those plays.

Edge: Slightly OSU

When Ohio State has the ball

The playmaking of the Buckeyes offense has been impressive to start the season, and the unit has been without arguably its best player in receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for essentially two games. Smith-Njigba missed their Week 2 matchup after being injured in the opener against Notre Dame and returned in a limited capacity in their blowout of Toledo last week.

Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will capitalize on any mistake the Badgers secondary makes. Each has shown the ability to get behind the defense for big passes while also having the route-running skills to get open in tight coverage.

UW has to contain a tandem of tailbacks in TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, a tall task because of the speed and elusiveness both possess. Williams has outrushed Henderson, an All-Big Ten back a year ago, but the Buckeyes have been quick to pull Henderson out of blowouts to keep him fresh for the Big Ten slate. Both are averaging 6.5 yards per carry or better.

The Buckeyes have two solid tackles and three interior linemen who can move well, but the Badgers might have an advantage with their veteran defensive line.

UW must tackle better than it did in the nonconference slate to keep within striking distance. The Badgers have missed 25 tackles this season, per PFF, 10 of which came on first downs.

Edge: OSU

Special teams

UW had to push two new specialists into the starting lineup last week after kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg) and kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke (right leg) aggravated injuries in the days leading into the game. This being a road game, UW likely won’t have the luxury of waiting until warmups Saturday to see if either one can suit up.

The Badgers have the better punter between the teams, with senior Andy Vujnovich outkicking OSU’s Jesse Mirco by 3 yards per try.

Isaac Guerendo could make another momentum-building play like he did last week from his kick returner spot. OSU kickoff specialist Jayden Fielding only has recorded touchbacks on 13 of 24 tries this season.

Edge: Slightly OSU

Trends

Ohio State hasn’t lost a Big Ten home game since 2015, when Michigan State pulled an upset in Columbus.

It will be a blackout at the Horseshoe, with fans encouraged to wear black. The Buckeyes will wear their black alternate uniforms for the first time since 2019.

The Badgers have a 7-31-3 record at Ohio State.

UW has won its past six night games, including this season’s opener against Illinois State.

The Badgers’ losing streak against the Buckeyes sits at eight games, the second-longest for either team in series history.