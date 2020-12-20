Badgers headed to Duke's Mayo Bowl

The University of Wisconsin football team will play Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN. The announcement was made Sunday.

UW (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday by defeating Minnesota 20-17 in overtime, retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. Wake Forest went 4-4 this season in the ACC.

Under coach Paul Chryst, the Badgers are 4-1 in bowl games — the lone loss came last year in the Rose Bowl against Oregon.

This the Badgers’ first bowl game in Charlotte and first time appearing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. UW has three players from North Carolina on the roster: Wide receiver Devin Chandler, safety Madison Cone and defensive lineman Gio Paez.

College basketball

Adam Kunkel hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lead Xavier to a 91-88 win over Marquette on Sunday at Cincinnati, keeping the Musketeers undefeated.

Marquette had tied the game at 88 when Koby McEwen hit a stepback 3-pointer and turned it into a four-point play with 25 seconds to go.