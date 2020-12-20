Badgers headed to Duke's Mayo Bowl

The University of Wisconsin football team will play Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN. The announcement was made Sunday.
UW (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday by defeating Minnesota 20-17 in overtime, retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. Wake Forest went 4-4 this season in the ACC.
Under coach Paul Chryst, the Badgers are 4-1 in bowl games — the lone loss came last year in the Rose Bowl against Oregon.
This the Badgers’ first bowl game in Charlotte and first time appearing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. UW has three players from North Carolina on the roster: Wide receiver Devin Chandler, safety Madison Cone and defensive lineman Gio Paez.
College basketball
Adam Kunkel hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lead Xavier to a 91-88 win over Marquette on Sunday at Cincinnati, keeping the Musketeers undefeated.
Marquette had tied the game at 88 when Koby McEwen hit a stepback 3-pointer and turned it into a four-point play with 25 seconds to go.
Xavier ran the clock down and Paul Scruggs drove into the lane to attempt a floater in the closing seconds. Marquette’s Dawson Garcia blocked the shot and Kunkel beat a teammate to it near the top of the key. He took a dribble left to find space and launched a shot over two lunging defenders that swished at the buzzer. He back pedaled into his own lane before being mobbed by his teammates under the basket.
There were 11 ties and 13 lead changes and neither team had a lead that reached double figures. Marquette shot 55% and Xavier shot 54%.
Scruggs scored 29 points to lead the Musketeers (8-0, 1-0 Big East Conference), who had not played since Dec. 9. Kunkel, a transfer from Belmont who expected to sit out this season, added 22 points and Nate Johnson had 14.
Garcia and McEwen both had 20 points for the Golden Eagles (5-4, 1-2). Theo John added 14 points.
Xavier takes on Creighton on the road on Wednesday. Marquette plays Villanova at home on Wednesday.
Golf
Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.
That’s what a $1.1 million check does.
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim at Naples, Fla.
With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA’s final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie.
Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch Rolex Player of the Year honors.
Basketball
Rudy Gobert has signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz, the team said Sunday without divulging terms. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early.
The move, first reported by ESPN, was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA’s board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz, and is the capper to an offseason where Utah committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the five seasons that span from 2021-22 through 2025-26.
The Jazz signed Mitchell to an extension last month that could reach $195 million over those five years.
Gobert is a three-time All-Defensive team player, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Star team last season for the first time. The 7-foot-1 native of France — with a 7-foot-9 wingspan — has blocked 989 shots in the last six seasons, more than anyone else in the NBA during that stretch.
He averaged 15.1 points and a career-best 13.5 rebounds last season and led the NBA in dunks.
