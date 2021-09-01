Badgers expect to be much more explosive on offense

“He says take the shackles off our game,” Mellusi said. “That kind of resonated with me during fall camp — who can take the shackles off their game? Of course, you need to stay true to the scheme, but we’re athletes and we need to make things happen.”

Chryst, who will be the play-caller this season after associate head coach Joe Rudolph handled the duty last season, agreed that UW’s struggles in creating chunk plays had multiple reasons. But he said the Badgers also can create chances for themselves with each player executing on a given play — putting his “All 11” mantra into action.

His responsibility as a play-caller is to make sure there are opportunities available for Mertz and other players to break off big gains, but do so while maintaining balance in the offense.

“I think a lot of people think explosive plays like, OK, we’ve got to throw the ball down the field or we’ve got to create maybe a special,” Chryst said.

“I think that you’ve got to try to coach and play good football and I think if you do that, then the big plays or explosive plays become a byproduct of it. … I think you’ve got to be careful chasing it. But I think you certainly have to be opportunistic when they are presented that you feel confident you can you can take advantage of it.”