Badgers draw North Carolina Tar Heels in first round of NCAA men's ba

Based on expectations when the season began, a matchup between the University of Wisconsin and North Carolina men’s basketball teams looked like something that could happen during the second weekend of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Not quite. A pair of underachieving teams will meet as mid-level seeds in the first round, with the Badgers (17-12) and Tar Heels (18-10) scheduled to play Friday at 6:10 p.m. at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The winner likely will meet Baylor, the No. 2 overall seed in the field, on Sunday.

UW, which started the season ranked No. 7 in the nation, was handed the No. 9 seed in the South region and will enter the tournament with six losses in its past eight games.

“We thought we’d get a little bit of a (better) seed, but it is what it is,” UW senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “You can’t really change that. You can’t affect that in any way. You’ve just got to go out there and compete against whoever you’re matched up with.”

North Carolina, the No. 8 seed, started the season ranked No. 16 but needed some key wins over the final month of the season to get off the bubble.