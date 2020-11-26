Badgers don't want to bury axe

Few college football teams in the nation know better than the University of Wisconsin’s that you can never say never this season.
Any and all possibilities are on the table for the No. 18 Badgers (2-1) after their game against Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe was canceled this week after the Gophers had an outbreak of COVID-19. What UW knows is that its next scheduled game is against No. 12 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said in a statement Tuesday night after the Minnesota game was canceled that his team would be practicing the rest of the week, converting the time into somewhat of a traditional bye week. Getting some extra practice time may help an offense that scored on just one possession in a 17-7 loss at No. 11 Northwestern, and it will also help the team catch up on practice time lost earlier this year.
When UW canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers went nine days without practicing or meeting in person in order to stop the spread of the virus.
The Badgers’ regular season is scheduled to end with a road game at Iowa, but the slate beyond then is up in the air.
UW will play a maximum of five regular season games this season, which almost certainly eliminates their already slim chances of playing for the Big Ten Conference championship game. Teams needed to play six regular-season games to be eligible for the title game unless the average number of games played by conference teams dropped to six or below. For that to happen, six non-UW games the rest of the season need to be canceled. Only five Big Ten games have been canceled so far this season, three of which included UW.
There’s already talk about possibly rescheduling the UW-Minnesota game for the week of Dec. 19. The Big Ten unveiled a new concept called “Big Ten Champions Week” that will feature the conference title game and other matchups based on where teams finished in their division races. However, the league said it wanted to avoid rematches when possible, so if the Badgers and Hoosiers were to each finish second in their divisions, options to play for the Axe become available.
Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said Tuesday he was open to rescheduling the game if the league allowed it.
Mertz eying bounce back
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz shouldered the blame for the Badgers’ passing struggles at Northwestern last week.
Mertz was 23 of 41 for 230 yards and a touchdown, but threw three interceptions and fumbled once. He said many of his mistakes came down to his footwork and timing.
“There were a bunch of reads I could’ve worked through and made the throw; the receiver was open where I should’ve been throwing it. Couple where I was just hanging on my first read a little too long, that just ended up throwing my feet off,” Mertz said.
UW will need to match offensive firepower against the Hoosiers (34 points per game) when they visit Camp Randall next week. Mertz believes he can correct his issues and play more like the quarterback fans saw in wins against Illinois and Michigan.
“The biggest thing for me was taking it and learning from it and being able to grow from it. Being a quarterback and going through your first college loss, that’s something you’ve got to do,” he said. “You can’t dwell on, can’t like, ‘Oh, feel sorry for myself.’ No, it’s still 100 miles per hour, we’re learning, we’re growing, we’re going.”
Flags won’t stop DBs’ aggressiveness
UW was penalized four times for defensive pass interference against the Wildcats, but senor cornerback Caesar Williams said those calls won’t change how he and he teammates attack opposing receivers.
“To see how excited (defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard) was about us making plays down the field and calls being what they were, he eggs us on and wants us to go harder. He doesn’t see them as pass interference calls and neither did the defense, but it’s football and I think you learn from it and keep going. There wasn’t much to learn from — sometimes maybe refs aren’t used to seeing perfect reps and they throw a flag,” Williams said with a laugh.
UW coach Paul Chryst said what he and his coaching staff teach is within the rules and the way he wants his secondary to play.
Williams questioned the referees in the Northwestern game with some tongue-in-cheek comments as well.
“At times, I felt like the refs had purple underneath their jerseys. I mean, under their white-and-black shirts,” he said.
Pryor on the mend
UW senior receiver Kendric Pryor tweeted that he was ready to play against the Gophers after missing the Northwestern game.
Pryor’s injury wasn’t disclosed by UW, but he left the Michigan game in the second half after sustaining an upper body injury.
Fellow senior receiver Danny Davis also missed the Northwestern game, which added to the passing attack’s struggles.
Recruits earn honors
A trio of UW’s 2021 in-state recruits received player-of-the-year awards at their positions this week.
Grafton offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel — the first recruit in the class and the latest in a long line of Benzscahwels to commit to play football at UW — was named the Joe Thomas Award as the top senior offensive lineman in the state by Wissports.net. The award is named for former Badgers and NFL tackle Joe Thomas.
Ayo Adobogun, an edge rusher from Homestead High School, was named the Tim Krumie Award winner as the state’s top senior defensive lineman. He tallied 52 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 7½ sacks in eight games this year, according to Wissports.net.
Muskego’s Hunter Wohler, a safety, was given the Jim Leonhard Award as the state’s top senior defensive back. Wohler had 78 tackles this season, giving him 355 career tackles, according to Wissports.net.
Colten Bartholomew covers the University of Wisconsin football team for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
