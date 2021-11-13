Badgers control their destiny after a 1-3 start

A season-ending injury to one of the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive leaders didn’t seem to affect it much Saturday.

The No. 20 Badgers took control of the game in the second quarter and didn’t look back, throttling Northwestern 35-7 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. UW scored 21 points in the second quarter after a slow start on both sides of the ball, and never let the Wildcats threaten the rest of the way.

UW (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) is on a six-game win streak after starting the season 1-3, and its defense continued its hot streak of creating turnovers with four interceptions against Northwestern (3-7, 1-5). The Wildcats’ only score of the day came in the fourth quarter when the Badgers’ second-unit offense was in the game and a fumble was returned for a touchdown.

Freshman running back Braelon Allen (25 carries, 173 yards, three touchdowns in three quarters) carried the load after junior tailback Chez Mellusi was ruled out for the season with a left leg injury this week. UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz had three touchdowns and 216 yards on 18 of 23 passing.

Junior linebacker Leo Chenal had 14 tackles, three for loss, and senior linebacker Jack Sanborn tallied 10 tackles, three for loss. Dean Engram, John Torchio, Jordan Turner and Caesar Williams all had interceptions for UW.

What’s next

The Badgers kept their lead in the Big Ten Conference’s West Division race with the win over Northwestern, but defeating their lowly conference rival likely won’t do them much in the College Football Playoff or Associated Press polls. UW is No. 18 in the CFP poll and No. 20 in the AP poll.

UW wraps its home season next week with the Freedom Trophy on the line when Nebraska comes to Camp Randall. The Badgers have won seven consecutive meetings with the Cornhuskers, with their last loss in the series coming in the 2012 regular season. Nebraska overhauled its offensive coaching staff last week, firing four assistants after it restructured head coach Scott Frost’s contract.

Game ball

RB Braelon Allen

The freshman running back was a talking point all week for both teams because of the injury to Mellusi, and he answered with a standout performance. He carried the ball 25 times, gained 173 yards and scored three touchdowns, all career-highs for the Fond du Lac product. He became the first UW tailback to have six consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards since Jonathan Taylor opened the 2018 season with seven straight 100-yard games.

Honorable mention: QB Graham Mertz

Three key plays

1. Caesar Williams’ INT

UW senior cornerback Caesar Williams had an up-and-down first drive of the game. He allowed two catches to his man, Stephon Robinson Jr., the second of which went for a first down on third-and-5. Williams broke up a pass the next play and was down on the field for about a minute. He only missed a play, and he picked off a pass in the end zone to keep Northwestern off the board.

Williams did well pressing Robinson Jr. into the sideline, not giving him room to move, and then reacting to the ball in the air to pick it off. Williams made a mistake in returning the ball out of the end zone and taking his helmet off after the play to draw a flag, but he ended the Wildcats’ only scoring threat in the first half.

2. Mertz to Davis TD

UW senior receiver Danny Davis was a tough cover for the Wildcats all afternoon. In the second quarter, he gave the Badgers a two-score lead on a catch of 13 yards, jumping to corral the pass from Mertz and absorbing a hit from defensive back Coco Azema to score the TD.

It was Davis’ second consecutive game with a receiving touchdown, something he hadn’t done since late in the 2018 season. The two-score lead effectively put the Badgers out of reach against Northwestern’s anemic offense.

3. Allen’s 33-yard score

Northwestern came into the game with the Big Ten Conference’s worst rushing defense and Allen showed throughout the game why it’s been so poor. Allen refused to go down with one tackler all afternoon and he bounced off multiple defenders on a 33-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put the Badgers up 35-0.

It was Allen’s third score of the day and it was the end of his game, as the second-unit offense and defense was subbed in after that moment.

