Badgers banking on transfers

Wofford played three high-major opponents in a span of 17 days last season, a measuring stick for Max Klesmit even if he didn’t necessarily view it that way.

Klesmit was a sophomore for the Terriers at the time, but he’s now a likely starter at shooting guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team heading into the 2022-23 season. Those three games are as good a place as any to start when trying to figure out what kind of impact the Neenah native can have for the Badgers as a transfer.

He scored 10 points against Clemson, a game-high 27 vs. South Carolina and 17 against Georgia. None of those teams made it to the NCAA Tournament, but that’s still a healthy 14.7 scoring average against power conference opponents for Klesmit to go with a 14-point performance against Texas A&M as a freshman.

Nobody has to tell Klesmit or Badgers backup point guard Kamari McGee, a St. Catherine's High School graduate who is a transfer from UW-Green Bay, that it’s a big step from where they were to where they are now. The process of going from the mid-major level to playing in the Big Ten or another high-major program — commonly referred to as an up transfer — can be a humbling experience.

But it also can be a rewarding one, which is what Klesmit and McGee are hoping for as they begin their respective journeys with the Badgers.

“It’s betting on yourself, and I feel like I did that,” McGee said recently. “I put the work in and I’ll continue to work.”

Which is what Greg Gard and Co. were counting on when they added Klesmit and McGee in the offseason to plug some roster holes.

To hear the coaching staff tell it, deciding which transfers to pursue comes down to evaluating the person more than projecting how a mid-major player will adjust to life in the Big Ten.

“We just try to get good kids,” said UW assistant coach Sharif Chambliss, a Racine native. “For us, it’s what are they about? If they’re about winning, they’ll do anything to win. I think for us, bringing two kids back that transfer from outside the Wisconsin system coming back to us and playing for the state and being able to represent their home state is big.”

Chambliss would know. He did that 18 years ago, transferring from Penn State to play one season at UW on a team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

What UW saw in Klesmit (14.9 points per game as a sophomore) and McGee (11.6 as a freshman) was two players with good skill sets who had been impressive in expanded roles at the mid-major level. More important, coaches say, was that both players fit into the program's culture and were hungry to challenge themselves.

“I’ve coached at different levels and you never know,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “There’s been a lot of guys that have had a lot of success at different levels and jumped up and had even more success. We’re not looking at it like that. The key is how are they focusing every day on their roles, how are they constantly improving, and only time will tell.

“I like the way Kamari and Max have come in with their mentality as far as being open-minded and really trying to soak it in. They didn’t try to impose themselves on us, they’re trying to soak it in and get better.”

UW would have loved to make it a trifecta of in-state up transfers — McGee is from Racine — but forwards Grant Basile (Virginia Tech via Pewaukee and Wright State) and Bennett Vander Plas (Virginia via Ripon and Ohio) declined offers from the Badgers.

That lack of an experienced frontcourt player to take some of the burden off Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl remains a potential problem area for UW this season, but the additions of Klesmit and McGee helped out with two other glaring needs.

The UW coaches say Klesmit has some of the same qualities as Brad Davison, particularly in terms of toughness and basketball IQ. They also hope Klesmit will provide some much-needed help from 3-point range.

McGee ideally would be able to spell Chucky Hepburn at point guard while providing defense and energy off the bench for the Badgers, who host UW-Eau Claire in an exhibition game Sunday at the Kohl Center.

“They didn’t fool us,” Oliver said about the two transfers. “They’ve been exactly what we thought, and I’m really happy with how they’ve come in.”

What realistically can be expected from Klesmit and McGee from a statistical standpoint? That’s a difficult one to answer. Their usage almost certainly will drop while making this jump but their efficiency may increase as role players. They’ll be facing stiffer competition but also will be surrounded by better players and will be asked to do less than at their previous stops.

Jalen Pickett transferred from Siena to Penn State following the 2020-21 season and his scoring average increased from 12.9 to 13.3, with a slightly higher offensive rating at a similar usage level.

On the other end of the spectrum — and I picked this player because he’s tangentially tied to UW — is Jaaron Simmons. After averaging around 15 points in back-to-back seasons at Ohio, where he played for former UW staffer Saul Phillips, Simmons left the Bobcats to join Michigan as a graduate transfer. He averaged 1.5 points in 2017-18, his only season with the Wolverines.

Saying Klesmit will be much closer to Pickett than Simmons in terms of production is hardly a bold prediction, but it’s one I feel better about making after a chat Friday morning with Lamont Paris. The former UW assistant coach is in his first season at South Carolina after a successful run at Chattanooga.

Paris not only is well-versed in the pluses and minuses of the transfer portal, he coached against Klesmit in the Southern Conference and tried hard to get him to come to South Carolina this past offseason.

“I think it depends on what your role is for him and how you’re going to use him,” Paris said. “If you’re going to have him doing the same things that he was doing before and you value those things and that’s the role you have for him, he’ll do well. And in fact I’d be shocked if he doesn’t do well.”

McGee was held to four points in a loss to the Badgers last season. Then again, UW-Green Bay only finished with 34 points that night. He had 14 points against both Kansas State and Minnesota, combining to go 12 of 23 from the field against those teams, so there’s at least some evidence McGee can hold his own against high-major opponents.

Just like Klesmit.

“At the end of the day, it’s the five guys on the court vs. the other five guys on the court, and whoever’s best game will come out on top,” Klesmit said. “But I wasn’t treating any of those games like they were bigger games, so to say. It was another game. We always talk about the next game is the biggest game.”

There will be plenty of big games for Klesmit and McGee with the Badgers, which is part of the reason they’re here, betting on themselves and thankful UW was willing to take a chance on them.