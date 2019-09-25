Jonathan Taylor had no problem wearing tan to his high school prom, and he doesn’t see an issue wearing it for a University of Wisconsin football game.
“I’m a big tan guy,” the Badgers junior running back said. “I like tan. You can pull it off if you do it the right way.”
Judging from his reaction to the design Under Armour came up with for the eighth-ranked Badgers to wear Saturday against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium, Taylor thinks the company found a tasteful approach.
Tan isn’t in UW’s traditional palette but it’s the color of the team’s pants for this week’s alternate uniform.
Under Armour, the provider of athletic apparel for both UW and Northwestern, said the designs both teams will wear Saturday are inspired by uniforms once worn by each team. The company issued them as part of the season-long celebration of 150 years of college football.
The Badgers have a largely traditional red jersey and white helmet with new touches on each: Large white letters UW on the chest and the same in red on the sides of the helmet. The back of the jersey doesn’t include the player’s name.
UW head football equipment manager Jeremy Amundson said Under Armour used a photo of a late 19th century Badgers football team as a basis and added its own touches.
Track & field
With a lucrative sponsorship deal to open his second term, Sebastian Coe has one hope for the next four years leading track and field.
“Not to be dominated by Russia,” the IAAF president said after being re-elected unopposed on Wednesday. “It has been a tough four years. There is no point being naïve or coy about that.”
And the Russia doping issues are not going to be wiped from the slate soon.
The country’s ban from the IAAF for operating a systematic doping scheme was extended by the governing body’s congress just before all 203 delegates endorsed the 62-year-old Coe’s mandate for a second term.
When the world championships open in Doha on Friday, the only Russians competing will do so without their country’s flag or uniform in the Khalifa International Stadium. One current world champion, the high jumper Mariya Lasitskene, is among the 30 Russians.
There are 11 more Russian neutral athletes competing than at the 2017 world championships in London when Russia was first excluded as the IAAF set a rigorous benchmark for punishing doping that other sports have shied away from.
But convicting more cheats could be tougher after an IAAF taskforce earlier this week flagged up apparent tampering in data from Moscow’s anti-doping lab, with suspicious results apparently deleted or altered — even after Russia had already been punished for earlier cover-up attempts.
Soccer
Embattled attorney general Michael Lauber has been given four more years in office by Switzerland’s lawmakers despite criticism of his handling of corruption investigations linked to soccer governing body FIFA.
Lauber was renewed for a third mandate with the support of 129 federal lawmakers among 243 valid votes on Wednesday. A parliamentary judicial panel had recommended rejecting Lauber.
Basketball
Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins.
Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.
Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the press conference to accompany Irving for evaluation.
- The Warriors are the fourth team in the last three years to take a chance on Marquese Chriss as they reportedly signed the former lottery pick to a one-year contract.
The 6-foot-10 Chriss, who has mostly disappointed since being the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, will join the Warriors for the start of training camp next week, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.
Chriss’ talent has never been much of a question and he’ll be given a chance to compete for the final spot on the Warriors roster. The Warriors’ roster currently features seven frontcourt players, including starters Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein as well as Kevon Looney, Alfonzo McKinnie, Omari Spellman and rookie draft picks Alen Smailagic and Eric Paschall.
Football
The Patriots have signed Cody Kessler to their 53-man roster, adding some additional depth behind quarterback Tom Brady.
Kessler spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in five games with four starts. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in 2016.
For his career Kessler has completed 64 percent (224 of 349) of his passes, throwing for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Kessler’s addition provides a more veteran presence behind Brady. Rookie Jarrett Stidham is Brady’s backup, but had a rough debut when he relieved Brady late in the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
