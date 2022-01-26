Badgers appear set to add Engram as offensive coordinator

Paul Chryst appears close to hiring a new offensive coordinator for the first time since he came back to lead the University of Wisconsin football team.

After ESPN first reported last week that UW was targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram for the role, a Lee Newspapers source confirmed Tuesday that plan is in motion. Engram was the wide receivers coach for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons during Chryst’s first coaching stint and his son, Dean, is a cornerback on the Badgers’ roster. Engram is set to replace longtime Chryst assistant and UW alumnus Joe Rudolph, who took a position on Virginia Tech’s staff as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.

The move to bring Engram into the fold comes at a crucial time for UW. The offense needs a kick-start after back-to-back disappointing seasons let down one of the nation’s best defenses and kept the Badgers from contending for the Big Ten Conference title.

Should Engram’s hiring come to pass, there are multiple questions that need to be answered about the coaching staff’s structure. Here are a few of the most pressing questions surrounding Engram’s likely hire.

Will he help UW land Caleb Williams?

Social media was active Tuesday with news that the Badgers are in contention to land transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, who spent his freshman season at Oklahoma.

Williams wasn’t the Sooners’ starter at the beginning of the 2021 season, but he proved he was one of the best all-around players in the nation once he took over. Williams threw for 1,912 yards and had 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games last season. He completed 64.5% of his passes while also rushing for 442 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams played high school football with Dean Engram and reportedly is close with the family.

Lee Newspapers has confirmed UW’s interest in Williams, and Bill Embody — a reporter for On3Sports, a recruiting website — has predicted Williams will land at UW. A number of other recruiting services predict Williams will reunite with former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley at Southern Cal.

Will he coach a position group?

UW’s job posting for the offensive coordinator position listed an application deadline of late Wednesday and a potential starting date as soon as next week. If Engram is hired and begins his role in that short timeframe, there isn’t a position group on the offense without a coach already in place.

Lee Newspapers reported last week that Bob Bostad will move from coaching UW’s inside linebackers to the offensive line, a role he held at UW from 2008-11 and has nearly 30 years of experience at the college and pro level. Bostad will fill the void at the O-line position left by Rudolph.

But as it stands, UW has a coach for each position — Chryst coaches quarterbacks, Bostad the O-line, Alvis Whitted the receivers, Gary Brown the running backs and Mickey Turner the tight ends. Engram has experience coaching receivers and tight ends in his career, but Turner is a longtime Chryst assistant and UW alumnus who doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Whitted coached one season for the Green Bay Packers after multiple college stops and is in his third year coaching the Badgers’ wide outs.

An offensive coordinator not coaching a position would be a rarity — every Big Ten offensive coordinator has a position responsibility.

Will he call plays?

Play-calling is always a target for questioning when an offense isn’t producing enough points. UW scored 25.4 points per game in 2021, a slight uptick from the 2020 offense (25.1 points per game), but the two seasons under 26 points per game were the first for the program since 2000. Those figures ranked eighth and ninth in the Big Ten.

Engram doesn’t have play-calling experience, but perhaps he gets his first chance at UW if he’s not coaching a position and instead focusing on game plans. Chryst hiring an offensive coordinator without a position for him to coach while Chryst maintains play-calling duties makes little sense. Chryst was the head coach, offensive coordinator/play-caller and quarterbacks coach last season and not changing that arrangement with Engram in tow would be strange. Chryst was one of three coaches in the Big Ten last season to be the team’s primary play-caller, along with Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm.

Chryst still will be heavily involved in the offense regardless of the coaching staff arrangement — that’s where his expertise lies and feels he can help the most. He’s also the only coach on staff with a track record of helping quarterbacks develop, something the Badgers need with Graham Mertz, Deacon Hill and the rest of the group.

What changes will he bring?

Engram has spent the past eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, coaching wide receivers for the first five years of his run before switching to tight ends. He has been part of that organization’s change to a run-heavy scheme with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has ranked third, first, first, and second in the NFL in rushing yards per game in the four years in which Jackson has been the primary quarterback.

While UW doesn’t have a talent like Jackson under center, he could bring about some schematic changes for offense and offer some ideas for creating big pass plays off run action — something the Badgers haven’t done well enough the past two seasons.

The ideas Engram brings will start being rolled out in spring practices, which will be a crucial time period for a UW roster experiencing a lot of turnover.

What will the recruiting impact be?

Engram’s two seasons with Chryst at Pittsburgh were his only two college coaching years, but he did land a few impressive recruits in that time. Three four-star Pitt recruits primarily were recruited by Engram, according to 247Sports — wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Adonis Jennings and cornerback Jordan Whitehead.

Rudolph was considered the Badgers’ top recruiter and his work in loading the offensive line group with talent is undeniable. But UW’s struggles offensively have shown the need to land some game-breaking skill-position players. Engram’s ability to do that despite nearly 10 years out of the recruiting mix will be something to watch.

UW still is working without a dedicated recruiting staff, though Chryst told reporters in December that he would like to have the positions settled in February. That’s still possible, but no positions have been posted seeking applicants for those jobs.

