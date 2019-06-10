RACINE — The Backyard Bash, a fundraiser for the Health Care Network, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21, at EAA Chapter 838 Museum at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road.

The evening will feature a performance by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Ade is a Kenosha singer-songwriter who made her debut on NBC’s "The Voice" this spring. Well-Known Strangers have been entertaining Midwest audiences with their cello infused, alternative pop/rock sound since October 2015.

The evening will feature cocktails, craft beer, lawn games, food and desserts, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

Tickets cost $75. Go to www.healthcarenewtork.org or call 262-632-2400.

For nearly 32 years, the volunteers of Health Care Network have been caring for the low-income, uninsured of Racine County. Since inception, more than 210,000 medical and dental appointments have been provided by these committed professionals.

