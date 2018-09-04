On Tuesday, the Racine Unified School District welcomed back nearly 20,000 students for the 2018-2019 school year.

It was also the first day of classes for all public schools west of the Interstate and for many parochial and private schools in Racine County.

This year marked the debut of Gilmore Fine Arts, which added the curriculum and students from the now-shuttered Bull Fine Arts building. (See story on Page A1). Gilmore wasn't the only Racine Unified location that made a transition this school year. The curriculum and students from Walden III, formerly at 1012 Center St., relocated to McKinley Middle School, 2340 Mohr Ave., and the International Baccalaureate program formerly located at McKinley moved to Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St.

At Union Grove High School, staff reported having "an amazing first day" and were marveling at the school's nearly completed ag center.

