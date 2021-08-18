 Skip to main content
Back to school event set Aug. 21
RACINE — Our Youth their Future will hold a free Back to School event from noon to 4 p.m. today at Humble Park, 220 Blaine Ave.

It will include a book bag and supply giveaway, pop-up vaccine clinic, basic haircuts (ages 6-18), gift bags, clothing, speakers, music and food.

