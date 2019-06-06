MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s investigating the homicide death of a 2-month-old baby. The medical examiner says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city’s north side. No other details were released on Thursday.
Breaking
Baby's death investigated
Tell us what you think
Should Congress be doing more to assist victims of natural disasters?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Office
- Updated
Ad Vault
- Updated
Office
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.