MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s investigating the homicide death of a 2-month-old baby. The medical examiner says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city’s north side. No other details were released on Thursday.

