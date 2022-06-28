 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 3800 block of Cheyenne Court, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

