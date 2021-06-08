Babies on the Farm Safari coming to Jerry Smith Farm

SOMERS — Have you ever wanted to take a safari through the African savanna? Or travel to India to see some of the exciting wildlife?

Guests will be able to see various wildlife when annual Babies on the Farm Safari is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 12-13 and 19-20 at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. (Highway L).

The fourth annual event provides a new twist with exotic safari themed animals as well as farm favorites.

Count the stripes of Nyala, a South African bunga; fly over to Asia to meet the largest Asian Antelope in the world, the Nilgai; bounce on over to Australia to meet a kangaroo then head to South America to meet Cocoa, an Alpaca cria and Indy a miniature zebu calf. Come back home to North America to spend some time with sheep, goats, ducklings, chicks, pigs, calves and ponies.

Think you have what it takes to be a zookeeper? People who purchase a feed cup and bottle can test their skills by helping to feed the baby antelope, goats and calves. There will be a bouncy house, wagon rides, the Marrakech Market and a local makers vendor fair.

Admission is $10 and the gates close at 5 p.m. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com.

