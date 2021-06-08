 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Babies on the Farm Safari coming to Jerry Smith Farm (copy)
0 Comments

Babies on the Farm Safari coming to Jerry Smith Farm (copy)

  • 0

SOMERS — Have you ever wanted to take a safari through the African savanna? Or travel to India to see some of the exciting wildlife?

Guests will be able to see various wildlife when annual Babies on the Farm Safari is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. (Highway L).

The fourth annual event provides a new twist with exotic safari themed animals as well as farm favorites.

Count the stripes of Nyala, a South African bunga; fly over to Asia to meet the largest Asian Antelope in the world, the Nilgai; bounce on over to Australia to meet a kangaroo then head to South America to meet Cocoa, an Alpaca cria and Indy a miniature zebu calf. Come back home to North America to spend some time with sheep, goats, ducklings, chicks, pigs, calves and ponies.

Think you have what it takes to be a zookeeper? People who purchase a feed cup and bottle can test their skills by helping to feed the baby antelope, goats and calves. There will be a bouncy house, wagon rides, the Marrakech Market and a local makers vendor fair.

Admission is $10 and the gates close at 5 p.m. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation
Crime and Courts

No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation

On Friday, a statement from a Racine County Sheriff's Office public information officer issued a statement indicating that it plans to release no more information about what occurred pending the investigations of the deaths, both of which are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has released two statements to the media concerning two inmate deaths in the County Jail on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and Tuesday, June 1, 2021," Sgt. Michael J. Luell said in an email. "The investigations into the two deaths are being handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, as-well-as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (which is reported to be performing the autopsies). In respect to the integrity of the investigative process, the Sheriff’s Office is not providing any additional information or making public comments at this time."

The fiancée of one of the men that she is "now left with more questions than answers" after the little information she has received from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News