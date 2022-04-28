Babi R. Thomas-Moore, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
A woman was found dead Sunday morning on Villa Street in Racine, and a suspect has been identified. That suspect is believed to be armed and d…
Community rallies to help the family of the woman killed on Sunday. Brittany Booker, 30, leaves behind six kids, and numerous extended family members and many friends.
More information is being revealed about a Sunday killing that's shaken Racine.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.
A Mount Pleasant couple has been federally charged for allegedly trafficking guns and drugs. Federal agents reported raiding their hotel room on April 5.
Three women in total have been officially accused of harboring Terry Jackson.
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of assaulting another prisoner and collapsing his lung.
A Waterford homeowner's security camera captures video of lightning striking a crowded tavern, Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, where a capacity crowd is stunned by the incident while patrons enjoy fish fry and live music.
He got one of those things. You can guess which one.
This Racine native runs what is believed to be the Twin Cities' only black-owned pizza joint.
