BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns this year for the 10th summer of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
B-Town Sounds begins Thursday, June 9, and continues every other Thursday through Aug. 18. The band lineup:
- June 9 — The Blues Disciples
- June 23 — Twang Dragons
- July 7 — The Hungry Williams
- July 21 — Weird Science
- Aug. 4 — Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal
- Aug. 18 — Armchair Boogie
People are invited to bring a chair or blanket and pack a cooler for a night of music. Food and beverages are sold.