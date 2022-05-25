 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
B-Town Sounds

BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns this year for the 10th summer of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

B-Town Sounds begins Thursday, June 9, and continues every other Thursday through Aug. 18. The band lineup:

  • June 9 — The Blues Disciples
  • June 23 — Twang Dragons
  • July 7 — The Hungry Williams
  • July 21 — Weird Science
  • Aug. 4 — Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal
  • Aug. 18 — Armchair Boogie

People are invited to bring a chair or blanket and pack a cooler for a night of music. Food and beverages are sold.

