BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns this year for the 11th summer of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

B-Town Sounds begins Thursday, June 8, and continues every other Thursday through Aug. 17. The band lineup:

June 8 — Cash Box Kings (blues)

June 22 — Crossfire (country)

July 6 — Weird Science (80s covers)

July 20 — Groove Therapy (rock, funk)

Aug. 3 — Fiddleface

Aug. 17 — Jonny Lyons and The Price (Johnny Cash tribute)