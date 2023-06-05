BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds returns this year for the 11th summer of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
B-Town Sounds begins Thursday, June 8, and continues every other Thursday through Aug. 17. The band lineup:
- June 8 — Cash Box Kings (blues)
- June 22 — Crossfire (country)
- July 6 — Weird Science (80s covers)
- July 20 — Groove Therapy (rock, funk)
- Aug. 3 — Fiddleface
- Aug. 17 — Jonny Lyons and The Price (Johnny Cash tribute)
People are invited to bring a chair or blanket and pack a cooler for a night of music. Food and beverages are sold.