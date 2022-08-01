 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

B-Town concludes with Armchair Boogie

  • 0
Twang Dragons

Twang Dragons

BURLINGTON — B-Town Sounds concludes its 10th summer of free concerts at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, with music by Armchair Boogie. People are invited to bring a chair or blanket and pack a cooler for a night of music. Food and beverages are sold.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News