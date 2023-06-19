Azariah Lamar Smith, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of narcotic drugs.
Azariah Lamar Smith
The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.
Trial for 14-year-old facing first-degree intentional homicide charges began on Tuesday.
Search continuing for 13-year-old boy who took family vehicle, made campsite in Sauk County, authorities say
The vehicle was found about 8:45 a.m. Monday and a ping of the boy’s cell phone led authorities to search an area near Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill.
RACINE — Two more men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Washington Avenue earlier this month.
STURTEVANT — A Racine Metal-Fab employee was arrested after allegedly making threats against his workplace.