'Away from the Mirror' dance show at Carthage

KENOSHA — Carthage College Away from the Mirror," a dance concert choreographed by Carthage College dance students, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The performance gives Carthage's emerging artists opportunities to develop their inspirations through dance, to share in the development of their own production and to engage in community discourse. The program will feature new dance works developed by dance minors in a less produced revelation of the dance-making process.

Throughout the spring semester, student choreographers then teach their dancers their new pieces, while undergoing a stringent review process. Students are encouraged throughout the process to step “away from the mirror,” turning their focus away from the outward appearance of their work and the common "standards" of dance, and instead onto the intrinsic values and resonances of their movement.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0