XFINITY SPORTS CLIPS HAIRCUTS VFW 200  

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.366 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 147 laps, 0 rating, 0 points; 2. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 147, 0, 39; 3. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 47; 4. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147, 0, 0; 5. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 39;

6. (38) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0; 7. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 43; 8. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 29; 9. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0; 10. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 27;

11. (4) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 32; 12. (39) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147, 0, 25; 13. (14) Ryan Reed, Ford, 147, 0, 24; 14. (21) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 23; 15. (13) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 22;

16. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 21; 17. (23) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 20; 18. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 19; 19. (18) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 18; 20. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 17;

21. (19) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 16; 22. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 15; 23. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 14; 24. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 145, 0, 0; 25. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 145, 0, 32;

26. (30) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 135, 0, 0; 27. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 131, 0, 10; 28. (40) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 128, 0, 9; 29. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 111, 0, 0; 30. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 99, 0, 7;

31. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 95, 0, 6; 32. (37) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 90, 0, 5; 33. (34) Carl Long, Chevrolet, brakes, 67, 0, 4; 34. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 65, 0, 12; 35. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, vibration, 54, 0, 2;

36. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 40, 0, 1; 37. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, suspension, 32, 0, 1; 38. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, handling, 24, 0, 1; 39. (36) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, transmission, 13, 0, 1; 40. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 2, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.166 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 22 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.738 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 1-48; J.Yeley 49; R.Chastain 50-52; K.Harvick 53-70; R.Chastain 71-93; J.Yeley 94-95; R.Chastain 96-110; B.Keselowski 111-112; R.Chastain 113; T.Martins 114; B.Keselowski 115-147

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 85 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 33 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 17 laps; J.Yeley, 2 times for 1 lap; T.Martins, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 4; C.Bell, 4; B.Keselowski, 3; K.Harvick, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 888; 2. E.Sadler, 872; 3. C.Custer, 871; 4. C.Bell, 862; 5. D.Hemric, 844; 6. T.Reddick, 693; 7. B.Jones, 687; 8. M.Tifft, 663; 9. R.Truex, 660; 10. R.Reed, 559.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500 LINEUP

Saturday; Race: Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.571 mph; 2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 173.411; 3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.204; 4. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 173.155; 5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.064;

6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 172.832; 7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.511; 8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 172.505; 9. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.336; 10. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.245;

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 171.381; 12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 170.030; 13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.790; 14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 172.517; 15. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 172.475;

16. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 172.408; 17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 172.263; 18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.034; 19. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 171.818; 20. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.734;

21. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.566; 22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.542; 23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 170.691; 24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 170.572; 25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.917;

26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 172.881; 27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 172.614; 28. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.293; 29. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 172.034; 30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.812;

31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 170.637; 32. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 170.430; 33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 169.994; 34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 169.042; 35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 167.665;

36. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 163.822; 37. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.713; 38. (99) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 160.381; 39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 154.734; 40. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 0.000.

IndyCar

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND LINEUP

Saturday's qualifying; race Sunday

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.3467 (123.292 mph); 2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.6877 (122.563); 3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.7361 (122.461); 4. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 57.8881 (122.139); 5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 57.9699 (121.967);

6. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.1057 (121.682); 7. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.6429 (122.659); 8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 57.6499 (122.644); 9. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.7277 (122.478); 10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.7772 (122.374);

11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8554 (122.208); 12. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 57.9010 (122.112); 13. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 57.9620 (121.983); 14. (6) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 57.6748 (122.591); 15. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9865 (121.932);

16. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 57.7321 (122.469); 17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 57.9939 (121.916); 18. (39) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.7735 (122.381); 19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.0036 (121.896); 20. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.7848 (122.357);

21. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 58.1635 (121.561); 22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.0983 (121.697); 23. (32) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 58.2735 (121.331); 24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.2531 (121.374); 25. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.3219 (121.231)

Formula One

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

Saturday; Race: Sunday

At Monza Autodrome

Monza, Italy

Lap length: 3.6 miles

Third Session

1. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 1 minute, 19.119 seconds; 2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:19.280; 3. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, 1:19.294; 4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 1:19.656; 5. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 1:20.615;

6. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 1:20.936; 7. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 1:21.041; 8. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India, 1:21.099; 9. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:21.350; 10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams, 1:21.627;

Eliminated after second session

11. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 1:21.669; 12. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams, 1:21.732; 13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 1:22.568; 14. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, No Time; 15 Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, No Time

Eliminated after first session

16. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 1:21.888; 17. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:21.889; 18. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:21.934; 19. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:22.048; 20. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 1:22.085

