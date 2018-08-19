ABC SUPPLY 500

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Running; 2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running; 3. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running; 4. (8) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 200, Running; 5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 199, Running;

6. (7) Zach Veach, Honda, 199, Running; 7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 199, Running; 8. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 199, Running; 9. (19) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 198, Running; 10. (15) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 197, Running;

11. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 197, Running; 12. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 197, Running; 13. (21) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 196, Running; 14. (18) Graham Rahal, Honda, 196, Running; 15. (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 162, Contact;

16. (16) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 17, Contact; 17. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 16, Mechanical; 18. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 6, Contact; 19. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 6, Contact; 20. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 6, Contact;

21. (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 6, Contact; 22. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 6, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner's average speed: 191.304 mph

Time of Race: 2:36:49.1128

Margin of victory: 4.4982 seconds

Cautions: 2 for 10 laps

Lead changes: 11 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders: Power, Will 1 - 6, Rossi, Alexander 7 - 37, Power, Will 38, Carpenter, Ed 39, Dixon, Scott 40 - 42, Rossi, Alexander 43 - 71, Power, Will 72, Rossi, Alexander 73 - 135, Power, Will 136 - 140, Rossi, Alexander 141 - 168, Power, Will 169 - 171, Rossi, Alexander 172 - 200.

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 530, Rossi 501, Newgarden 464, Power 449, Hunter-Reay 411, Wickens 391, Pagenaud 368, Rahal 351, Hinchcliffe 338, Bourdais 325.

