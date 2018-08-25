XFINITY JOHNSONVILLE 180
At Road America
Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Lap length: 4.048 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 45 laps, 0 rating, 48 points; 2. (1) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 54; 3. (12) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 44; 4. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 45, 0, 41; 5. (17) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 40;
6. (4) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 43; 7. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 32; 8. (3) James Davison, Toyota, 45, 0, 29; 9. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 45, 0, 28; 10. (13) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 32;
11. (18) Kaz Grala, Ford, 45, 0, 26; 12. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 25; 13. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 30; 14. (26) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 23; 15. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 22;
16. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 21; 17. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 20; 18. (22) Brian Henderson, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 19; 19. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 18; 20. (23) Bill Elliott, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 17;
21. (37) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 16; 22. (36) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 15; 23. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 45, 0, 30; 24. (6) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 21; 25. (7) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 20;
26. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 11; 27. (38) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 10; 28. (21) Ty Majeski, Ford, 45, 0, 9; 29. (24) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 44, 0, 8; 30. (25) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, accident, 35, 0, 7;
31. (15) Conor Daly, Ford, suspension, 35, 0, 6; 32. (40) Carl Long, Chevrolet, engine, 32, 0, 5; 33. (39) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, clutch, 25, 0, 4; 34. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, reargear, 25, 0, 3; 35. (33) Timmy Hill, Dodge, brakes, 24, 0, 2;
36. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 17, 0, 1; 37. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, engine, 15, 0, 1; 38. (34) James French, Toyota, brakes, 8, 0, 1; 39. (10) Ryan Reed, Ford, accident, 6, 0, 1; 40. (35) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, suspension, 2, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.920 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 23 minutes, 57 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 5.403 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 11 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Tifft 1-10; B.Gaughan 11-12; A.Cindric 13-14; D.Hemric 15-21; J.Allgaier 22; B.Gaughan 23-28; M.Tifft 29-30; R.Sieg 31; J.Allgaier 32-37; J.Davison 38; J.Allgaier 39-45
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 11 laps; M.Tifft, 2 times for 10 laps; B.Gaughan, 2 times for 6 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Davison, 1 time for 0 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: J.Allgaier, 4; C.Bell, 4; T.Reddick, 1.
Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 850; 2. J.Allgaier, 845; 3. E.Sadler, 833; 4. C.Custer, 832; 5. D.Hemric, 812; 6. B.Jones, 662; 7. T.Reddick, 646; 8. R.Truex, 638; 9. M.Tifft, 634; 10. A.Cindric, 548.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
Formula One
BELGIUM GRAND PRIX
At Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Lap length: 4.3 miles
Third Session
1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, 1:58.179; 2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:58.905; 3. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India, 2:01.851; 4. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 2:01.894; 5. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 2:02.122;
6. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 2:02.671; 7. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 2:02.769; 8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, 2:02.939; 9. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 2:04.933; 10. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, DNS.
Eliminated after second session
11. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:43.844; 12. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:43.865; 13. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:44.062; 14. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:44.301; 15. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, no time.
Eliminated after first session
16. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 1:44.489; 17. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 1:44.917; 18. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams, 1:44.998; 19. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams, 1:45.134; 20. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 1:45.307.
