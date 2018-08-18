BASS PRO SHOPS NRA NIGHT NRA NIGHT

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.533 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500 laps, 46 points; 2. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 5048; 3. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 50; 4. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 45; 5. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, 39;

6. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 44; 7. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 46; 8. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 30; 9. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500, 32; 10. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 36;

11. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 500, 26; 12. (24) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 500, 25; 13. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 24; 14. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 23; 15. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 500, 22;

16. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499, 21; 17. (15) David Ragan, Ford, 499, 20; 18. (21) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 499, 19; 19. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 499, 18; 20. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 497, 17;

21. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 496, 16; 22. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 496, 15; 23. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 496, 14; 24. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 495, 13; 25. (39) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 493, 12;

26. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 492, 0; 27. (40) Blake Jones, Toyota, 485, 10; 28. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, 481, 0; 29. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 435, 8; 30. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 431, 7; 31. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 428, 19;

32. (34) JJ Yeley, Toyota, accident, 423, 0; 33. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, accident, 338, 4; 34. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, electrical, 234, 3; 35. (33) Jesse Little, Toyota, accident, 59, 0;

36. (4) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 28, 1; 37. (31) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 10, 1; 38. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1; 39. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1; 40. (38) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.543 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.367 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 70 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 1-13; K.Harvick 14-15; K.Larson 16; R.Blaney 17-62; K.Larson 63; R.Blaney 64-130; A.Almirola 131; K.Harvick 132-137; C.Elliott 138-191; R.Blaney 192-199; A.Almirola 200; J.Logano 201-254; K.Larson 255; J.Logano 256-296; C.Elliott 297-354; K.Larson 355; C.Bowyer 356-441; R.Newman 442; C.Bowyer 443-476; Ku.Busch 477-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 3 times for 118 laps; C.Bowyer, 2 times for 118 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 110 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 93 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 23 laps; K.Larson, 5 times for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 0 laps; R.Newman, 1 time for 0 laps.

IndyCar

ABC SUPPLY 500 LINEUP

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.500 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 219.511 mph; 2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 218.802; 3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 218.758; 4. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 217.806; 5. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 217.769;

6. (6) Robert Wickens, Dallara-Honda, 217.612; 7. (26) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 217.587; 8. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 217.296; 9. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 217.009; 10. (30) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 216.863;

11. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 216.658; 12. (10) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 216.547; 13. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 216.410; 14. (14) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 216.328; 15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 216.025;

16. (21) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 215.177; 17. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 214.336; 18. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 214.225; 19. (23) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 211.919; 20. (4) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 211.696;

21. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 209.599; 22. (88) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 208.951.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments