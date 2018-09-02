SOUTHERN 500

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367; 2. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 367; 3. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367; 4. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367; 5. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 367;

6. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 367; 7. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367; 8. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367; 9. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 367; 10. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367;

11. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 367; 12. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 367; 13. (19) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 367; 14. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367; 15. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 367;

16. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367; 17. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 366; 18. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 366; 19. (6) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 366; 20. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 365;

21. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 365; 22. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 365; 23. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 365; 24. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 364; 25. (15) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 364;

26. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 363; 27. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 360; 28. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 360; 29. (16) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 358; 30. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 357;

31. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 350; 32. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 347; 33. (38) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 346; 34. (40) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 344; 35. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, Engine, 329;

36. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 309; 37. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Engine, 268; 38. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Rear End, 254; 39. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Oil Pump, 227; 40. (39) Joey Gase, Toyota, Accident, 120.

Race statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.408 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 48 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.224 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-11; K. Larson 12-129; M. Truex Jr. 130-159; K. Larson 160-258; B. Keselowski 259-260; J. Logano 261-278; K. Larson 279-345; B. Keselowski 346-367.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 3 times for 284 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 30 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 24 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 18 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 11 laps.

IndyCar

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 105, Running; 2. (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 105, Running; 3. (4) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 105, Running; 4. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 5. (11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 105, Running;

6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 7. (25) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 8. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 105, Running; 9. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 105, Running; 10. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 105, Running;

11. (24) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 12. (14) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 105, Running; 13. (21) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 14. (19) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 15. (12) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 105, Running;

16. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 105, Running; 17. (23) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 18. (15) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 105, Running; 19. (6) Zach Veach, Honda, 104, Running; 20. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 101, Running;

21. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 98, Running; 22. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 76, Running; 23. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 4, Contact; 24. (8) Ed Jones, Honda, 0, Contact; 25. (9) Marco Andretti, Honda, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner's average speed: 102.971 mph

Time of Race: 2:00:09.7537

Margin of victory: 0.6084 of a second

Cautions: 4 for 18 laps

Lead changes: 9 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders: Power, Will 1-7, Rossi, Alexander 8-27, Hunter-Reay, Ryan 28-32, Power, Will 33-36, Rossi, Alexander 37-48, Newgarden, Josef 49-56, Hunter-Reay, Ryan 57-70, Sato, Takuma 71-74, Chilton, Max 75-84, Sato, Takuma 85-105.

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 598, Rossi 569, Newgarden 511, Power 511, Hunter-Reay 462, Pagenaud 428, Wickens 391, Rahal 378, Bourdais 369, Hinchcliffe 361.

Formula One

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

At Monza Autodrome

Monza, Italy

Lap length: 3.6 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, 53 laps, 1:16:54.484, 25 points; 2. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 53 laps, +8.705 seconds behind, 18; 3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 53 laps, +14.066, 15; 4. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 53 laps, +16.151, 12; 5. x-Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 53 laps, +18.208, 10;

6. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 53 laps, +56.320, 8; 7. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India, 53 laps, +57.761, 6; 8. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 53 laps, +58.678, 4; 9. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 53 laps, +1;18.140, 2; 10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams, 52 laps, 1 lap, 1;

11. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams, 52 laps, 1 lap; 12. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 52 laps, 1 lap; 13. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 52 laps, 1 lap; 14. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 52 laps, 1 lap; 15. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 52 laps, 1 lap;

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 52 laps, 1 lap; 17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 52 laps, 1 lap; NR. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, 23 laps, DNF; NR. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 9 laps, DNF; NR. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 0 laps, DNF.

x-Received a 5-second time penalty for causing a collision with Bottas.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, 256; 2. Sebastian Vettel, 226; 3. Kimi Raikkonen, 164; 4. Valtteri Bottas, 159; 5. Max Verstappen, 130; 6. Daniel Ricciardo, 118; 7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52; 8. Kevin Magnussen, 49; 9. Sergio Perez, 44; 10. Fernando Alonso, 44;

11. Esteban Ocon, 43; 12. Romain Grosjean, 35; 13. Carlos Sainz, 32; 14. Pierre Gasly, 28; 15. Charles Leclerc, 13; 16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8; 17. Marcus Ericsson, 6; 18. Lance Stroll, 5; 19. Brendon Hartley, 2

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes GP, 415; 2. Ferrari, 390; 3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 248; 4. Haas Ferrari, 84; 5. Renault, 84; 6. McLaren Renault, 52; 7. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 30; 8. Force India Mercedes, 28; 9. Sauber Ferrari, 19; 10. Williams Mercedes, 5

