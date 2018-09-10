VODKA 400
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160; 2. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160; 3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160; 4. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160; 5. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160.
6. (4) Kurt Busch, Ford, 160; 7. (21) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 160; 8. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160; 9. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, 160; 10. (17) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 160.
11. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160; 12. (29) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160; 13. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 160; 14. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160; 15. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160.
16. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160; 17. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160; 18. (20) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160; 19. (22) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160; 20. (27) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 160.
21. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 160; 22. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160; 23. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 159; 24. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 159; 25. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 158.
26. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 158; 27. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 158; 28. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 158; 29. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 157; 30. (40) BJ McLeod, Ford, 157.
31. (34) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 150; 32. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 150; 33. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 142; 34. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Engine, 136; 35. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Fuel Pump, 124.
36. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Rear End, 89; 37. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 66; 38. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 57; 39. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 57; 40. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Brakes, 41.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.629 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hours, 6 Minutes, 35 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.904 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 10 for 39 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch 1-11; D. Hamlin 12-32; Kurt Busch 33-44; C. Bowyer 45-51; Kyle Busch 52-67; K. Harvick 68-89; C. Bowyer 90-96; M. Kenseth 97-101; W. Byron 102-104; C. Bowyer 105-127; R. Blaney 128; Kurt Busch 129-135; B. Keselowski 136-142; D. Hamlin 143-158; B. Keselowski 159-160.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bowyer 3 times for 37 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 37 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 27 laps; K. Harvick 1 time for 22 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 19 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 9 laps; M. Kenseth 1 time for 5 laps; W. Byron 1 time for 3 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.
LILLY DIABETES 250
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100 laps; 2. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100; 3. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100; 4. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100; 5. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 100.
6. (12) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 100; 7. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100; 8. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100; 9. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100; 10. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100.
11. (15) Ryan Reed, Ford, 100; 12. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100; 13. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100; 14. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100; 15. (21) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 100.
16. (28) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 100; 17. (30) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 99; 18. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 99; 19. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 98; 20. (23) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 98.
21. (36) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 98; 22. (13) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 97; 23. (26) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 93; 24. (25) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, suspension, 92; 25. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 90.
26. (38) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, oil leak, 85; 27. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 83; 28. (3) Ryan Preece, Toyota, accident, 78; 29. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 71; 30. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 67.
31. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, vibration, 51; 32. (40) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, fuel pump, 34; 33. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 34; 34. (31) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 24; 35. (4) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, accident, 22.
36. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 22; 37. (37) Brandon Hightower, Dodge, accident, 20; 38. (35) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, vibration, 19; 39. (39) Bayley Currey, Toyota, vibration, 14; 40. (33) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 8.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.038 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 53 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.092 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: 0; J. Allgaier 1-11; J. Yeley 12; T. Dillon 13-14; J. Allgaier 15; T. Dillon 16-17; J. Allgaier 18-29; J. Nemechek 30-31; M. Tifft 32-34; T. Reddick 35-37; D. Hemric 38-62; A. Dillon 63-65; M. Tifft 66-70; C. Elliott 71-83; J. Allgaier 84-100.
Leaders Summary (driver, times lead, laps led): J. Allgaier 4 times for 41 laps; D. Hemric 1 time for 25 laps; C. Elliott 1 time for 13 laps; M. Tifft 2 times for 8 laps; T. Dillon 2 times for 4 laps; A. Dillon 1 time for 3 laps; T. Reddick 1 time for 3 laps; J. Nemechek 1 time for 2 laps; J. Yeley 1 time for 1 lap.
