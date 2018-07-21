XFINITY LAKES REGION 200 

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.058 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 53 points; 2. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 0, 0; 3. (3) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200, 0, 51; 4. (5) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 47; 5. (14) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35;

6. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 43; 7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 33; 8. (10) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35; 9. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 32; 10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0;

11. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 42; 12. (24) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, 0, 25; 13. (13) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24; 14. (16) Kaz Grala, Ford, 200, 0, 23; 15. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24;

16. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 21; 17. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 24; 18. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 19; 19. (12) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 0; 20. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 17;

21. (34) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 16; 22. (22) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 15; 23. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 14; 24. (29) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 13; 25. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 12;

26. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 11; 27. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 10; 28. (27) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 9; 29. (37) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 190, 0, 0; 30. (40) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 7;

31. (39) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 182, 0, 6; 32. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, accident, 176, 0, 5; 33. (30) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, 172, 0, 4; 34. (33) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, ignition, 165, 0, 3; 35. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, engine, 130, 0, 2;

36. (23) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 113, 0, 1; 37. (38) Carl Long, Dodge, brakes, 62, 0, 1; 38. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, vibration, 57, 0, 1; 39. (36) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 32, 0, 1; 40. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 22, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.607 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.416 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0; C.Bell 1-48; R.Preece 49; B.Keselowski 50-53; R.Preece 54-57; B.Keselowski 58-83; R.Preece 84; B.Keselowski 85-93; E.Sadler 94-119; C.Bell 120-145; B.Keselowski 146-163; D.Hemric 164-166; B.Keselowski 167-181; C.Bell 182-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 90 laps; B.Keselowski, 6 times for 67 laps; E.Sadler, 1 time for 25 laps; R.Preece, 3 times for 3 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; A.Dillon, 1; R.Preece, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 654; 2. D.Hemric, 650; 3. E.Sadler, 643; 4. C.Custer, 637; 5. J.Allgaier, 602; 6. T.Reddick, 553; 7. B.Jones, 543; 8. R.Truex, 503; 9. M.Tifft, 493; 10. A.Cindric, 452.

FORMULA ONE

GERMAN GRAND PRIX

Saturday; Race: Sunday

At Hockenheim Ring

Hockenheim, Germany

Lap length: 2.82 miles

Third Session

1. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:11.212; 2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 1:11.416; 3. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 1:11.547; 4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 1:11.822; 5. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 1:12.200;

6. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 1:12.544; 7. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:12.560; 8. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 1:12.692; 9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:12.717; 10. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 1:12.774.

Eliminated after second session

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 1:13.657; 12. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams, 1:13.702; 13. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:13.736; 14. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, No Time; 15. x-Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, No Time.

Eliminated after first session

16. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India, 1:13.720; 17. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:13.749; 18. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:14.045; 19. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams, 1:14.206; 20. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 1:14.401;

x-Will start from the back of the grid due to multiple replacement power unit elements.

