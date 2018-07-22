MONSTER ENERGY CUP

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 301; 2. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 301; 3. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 301; 4. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 301; 5. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 301;

6. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 301; 7. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 301; 8. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 301; 9. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 301; 10. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 301;

11. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 301; 12. (20) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 301; 13. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 301; 14. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 301; 15. (31) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 301;

16. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 301; 17. (12) Paul Menard, Ford, 301; 18. (22) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 301; 19. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 301; 20. (24) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 300;

21. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300; 22. (9) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 300; 23. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 300; 24. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 299; 25. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 298;

26. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 298; 27. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 298; 28. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 298; 29. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 298; 30. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 296;

31. (35) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 294; 32. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293; 33. (37) Blake Jones, Toyota, 289; 34. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 267; 35. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 255;

36. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 19; 37. (34) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 13.

Race Staistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.49 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 52 Minutes, 56 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.877 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kurt Busch 1-37; R. Stenhouse Jr. 38-48; M. Truex Jr. 49-131; C. Elliott 132-154; Kurt Busch 155-211; A. Almirola 212-228; K. Harvick 229-232; A. Almirola 233-257; K. Harvick 258; Kyle Busch 259-294; K. Harvick 295-301.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kurt Busch 2 times for 94 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 83 laps; A. Almirola 2 times for 42 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 36 laps; C. Elliott 1 time for 23 laps; K. Harvick 3 times for 12 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 11 laps.

Formula One

GERMAN GRAND PRIX

At Hockenheim Ring

Hockenheim, Germany

Lap length: 2.82 miles

1. (14) Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, 67 laps, 1:32:29.845, 25; 2. (2) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 67, +4.535, 18; 3. (3) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 67, +6.732, 15; 4. (4) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 67, +7.654, 12; 5. (7) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 67, +26.609, 10;

6. (6) Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 67, +28.871, 8; 7. (10) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 67, +30.556, 6; 8. (16) Esteban Ocon, France, Force India, 67, +31.750, 4; 9. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 67, +32.362, 2; 10. (18) Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 67, +34.197, 1;

11. (5) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 67, +34.919; 12. (8) x-Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 67, +43.069; 13. (20) Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 67, +46.617; 14. (17) Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 66, +1 lap; 15. (9) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 66, +1 lap;

16. (11) Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 65, DNF; 17. (19) Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams, 53, DNF; 18. (1) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 51, DNF; 19. (12) Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams, 51, DNF; 20. (15) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, 27, DNF.

x-Finished the race in 10th place, received a 10-second time penalty for overtaking under Safety Car conditions.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, 188; 2. Sebastian Vettel, 171; 3. Kimi Raikkonen, 131; 4. Valtteri Bottas, 122; 5. Daniel Ricciardo, 106; 6. Max Verstappen, 105; 7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52; 8. Fernando Alonso, 40; 9. Kevin Magnussen, 39; 10. Sergio Perez, 30;

11. Esteban Ocon, 29; 12. Carlos Sainz, 28; 13. Romain Grosjean, 20; 14. Pierre Gasly, 18; 15. Charles Leclerc, 13; 16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8; 17. Marcus Ericsson, 5; 18. Lance Stroll, 4; 19. Brendon Hartley, 2

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes GP, 310; 2. Ferrari, 302; 3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 211; 4. Renault, 80; 5. Force India Mercedes, 59; 6. Haas Ferrari, 59; 7. McLaren Renault, 48; 8. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 20; 9. Sauber Ferrari, 18; 10. Williams Mercedes, 4

