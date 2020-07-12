Auto racing results for July 13

REV GROUP GRAND PRIX
At Road America
Plymouth, WI
Lap length: 4.014 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running.
2. (1) Pato O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
3. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
4. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
5. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
6. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
7. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
8. (12) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
9. (14) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
10. (13) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
11. (8) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
12. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
13. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
14. (15) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
15. (21) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
16. (17) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
17. (9) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.
18. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.
19. (19) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 54, Running.
20. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 54, Running.
21. (18) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 53, Did not finish.
22. (4) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
23. (5) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.942 mph.
Time of Race: 01:51:22.0391.
Margin of Victory: 2.8699 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 4 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: O'Ward 1-14, Rosenqvist 15-16, Power 17-20, O'Ward 21-27, Rosenqvist 28-29, O'Ward 30-40, Rosenqvist 41-42, O'Ward 43-53, Rosenqvist 54.
Points: Dixon 173, Herta 119, O ward 110, Pagenaud 110, Newgarden 106, Ericsson 93, Power 92, Rosenqvist 88, Rahal 88, Ferrucci 87.
NASCAR
QUAKER STATE 400
At Kentucky Speedway
Sparta, Ky.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 267 laps, 48 points.
2. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 42.
3. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 43.
4. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 38.
5. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 35.
6. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 46.
7. (34) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 30.
8. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 39.
9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 38.
10. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 27.
11. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 26.
12. (12) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 25.
13. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 28.
14. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 25.
15. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 37.
16. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 21.
17. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 20.
18. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267, 22.
19. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 27.
20. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 17.
21. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 16.
22. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 16.
23. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 23.
24. (30) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 13.
25. (17) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 267, 12.
26. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 11.
27. (18) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 265, 10.
28. (27) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 264, 9.
29. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 264, 8.
30. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 260, 0.
31. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 259, 6.
32. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 257, 0.
33. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 257, 0.
34. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 257, 0.
35. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 2.
36. (22) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 248, 1.
37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, electrical, 170, 0.
38. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, transmission, 159, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.638 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 59 minutes, 49 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .271 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Ky.Busch 0-9; A.Almirola 10-137; R.Blaney 138-149; M.DiBenedetto 150; B.Keselowski 151-180; M.Truex 181-219; B.Keselowski 220-223; C.Custer 224-227; W.Byron 228-231; M.Truex 232-248; R.Blaney 249-254; K.Harvick 255-265; M.Truex 266; C.Custer 267
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 1 time for 128 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 57 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 34 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 18 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 11 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 5 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 4 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 637; 2. C.Elliott, 552; 3. B.Keselowski, 549; 4. R.Blaney, 534; 5. D.Hamlin, 528; 6. J.Logano, 527; 7. M.Truex, 501; 8. A.Bowman, 471; 9. A.Almirola, 465; 10. Ky.Busch, 461; 11. Ku.Busch, 457; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 413; 13. C.Bowyer, 410; 14. W.Byron, 392; 15. J.Johnson, 390; 16. A.Dillon, 360.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!