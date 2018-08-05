MONSTER ENERGY CUP

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN  

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90; 2. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 90; 3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90; 4. (21) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 90; 5. (9) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90;

6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90; 7. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 90; 8. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90; 9. (36) Kurt Busch, Ford, 90; 10. (15) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90;

11. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 90; 12. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90; 13. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90; 14. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90; 15. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90;

16. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 90; 17. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90; 18. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90; 19. (19) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 90; 20. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 90;

21. (10) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 90; 22. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90; 23. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 90; 24. (27) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 90; 25. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 89;

26. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 89; 27. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 89; 28. (37) Paul Menard, Ford, 89; 29. (26) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 89; 30. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 89;

31. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 88; 32. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Suspension, 77; 33. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 75; 34. (31) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 73; 35. (34) Spencer Gallagher, Toyota, 73;

36. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, Electrical, 69; 37. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.928 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 44 seconds. Margin of Victory: 7.560 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 11 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1; Kyle Busch 2-17; M. Truex Jr. 18-21; J. Johnson 22; Kyle Busch 23-26; C. Elliott 27-44; Kyle Busch 45-54; D. Hamlin 55; Kyle Busch 56; C. Elliott 57-90.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Elliott 2 times for 52 laps; Kyle Busch 4 times for 31 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 4 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 2 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 1 lap.

