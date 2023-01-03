 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AUTO RACING

Auto racing: Rally ace Block dies following snowmobile accident near home

  • 0
Global Rallycross Championship

Rally driver Ken Block leaps an obstacle during the Global Rallycross Championship at Texas Motor Speedway on June 9, 2012, in Fort Worth, Texas.

 LARRY PAPKE, Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Block, a motorsports icon known for his stunt driving and for co-founding the action sports apparel brand DC Shoes, died on Monday in a snowmobiling accident near his home in Utah.

KenBlock h/s

Block

Block, 55, “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him," the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The incident occurred in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Block, who grew up in Southern California, was a co-founder of DC Shoes, a manufacturer of skateboarding and snowboarding shoes and apparel that in 2004 was purchased by Quicksilver for $84 million.

Afterward, he rose to fame as a rally car driver and in 2005 was awarded Rally America's Rookie of the Year honors. He won multiple medals at the X Games and also competed in other action sports, including motocross, snowboarding and skateboarding.

People are also reading…

Block's most lasting imprint on action sports may perhaps be his marketing prowess: his YouTube stunt-driving videos showing him navigating difficult terrain and man-made obstacles have garnered more than 1 billion views.

"He created an industry,” Steve Arpin, Block’s Hoonigan Racing teammate told ESPN.

Hoonigan, the Park City-based team that Block founded, called Block “a visionary, a pioneer and an icon.”

"He will be incredibly missed,” the organization said in a statement.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News