Kevin Harvick’s bid for a second NASCAR title suffered a massive setback when he was stripped of his berth in the championship race after series inspectors found his winning car from Texas Motor Speedway had been deliberately altered to give him a performance advantage.
NASCAR said Wednesday night it believes Harvick’s spoiler was intentionally offset to the right to give the Ford an aerodynamic advantage when he drove through the corners at Texas.
NASCAR can’t prove if Stewart-Haas Racing made its own spoiler or altered one from its manufacturer, but senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said the penalty is the same in either case.
The illegal spoiler was not found until the No. 4 Ford received a thorough inspection at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center when it was returned to North Carolina after Sunday’s race. An inspector at Texas thought the spoiler looked off, but Miller said it had to be removed from the car. Once that happened, it was “100 percent, as black and white as it gets,” Miller said.
The whopping penalty negated the automatic berth Harvick earned into NASCAR’s version of a final four.
In addition to losing his spot in next weekend’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Harvick must also close out the final two races of the season without crew chief Rodney Childers and car chief Robert Smith.
Both were suspended for two races. Childers also was fined $75,000.
Harvick was docked 40 driver points, and Stewart-Haas Racing was docked 40 owner points as well.
TRUEX: NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief will move to Joe Gibbs Racing next season to remain in the Toyota organization after their race team folds in two weeks.
Truex won his first Cup title last year driving for Furniture Row Racing.
Barney Visser had funded the team out of pocket for most of its existence, but received relief help the last few seasons from sponsorship.
When the primary sponsor of the No. 78 decided to leave NASCAR and Visser couldn’t find a replacement, the owner decided to close because he found it too expensive to field a championship-contending team without outside funding.
Truex will replace Daniel Suarez as driver of the No. 19 team. Sponsorship was not announced. Truex has 19 Cup victories, including a career-high eight victories in last year’s championship season.
FORMULA ONE: A Grand Prix in Hanoi, Vietnam, will be added to the Formula One calendar in 2020 as part of the sport’s expansion in Asia.
F1 chairman Chase Carey and Nguyen Duc Chung, the Mayor of Hanoi, made the announcement on Wednesday.
A 5.556-kilometer circuit will be constructed near the national stadium using a combination of existing infrastructure and roads to be built in a new residential area on the edge of the city center.
