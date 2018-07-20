Kurt Busch is set to crank up contract talks with Stewart Haas-Racing.
With his deal expiring at the end of the season, the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion is on the hunt for a new agreement that would keep him in the SHR fold and with Monster Energy again on board as a primary sponsor.
Busch didn’t sign a contract for this season until last December — though it seemed a formality he would re-sign, his status was in limbo once SHR declined a contract option in August.
The 39-year old Busch is in his fifth full season with SHR and has five of his career 29 wins with the team. Busch has crafted a reputation as one of the best wheelmen in the game, and he added to it Friday when he turned a lap of 133.591 mph in the No. 41 Ford to win the pole for the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Busch, who won his third pole of the season, was the only one of the four SHR drivers to reach the final round of qualifying. He needs the boost from starting out front — Busch hasn’t won a race since the 2017 Daytona 500 and has just three top-five finishes this season.
Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Kentucky, will start second in Sunday’s race and Kyle Busch third. Harvick starts 14th.
Toyotas and Fords took eight of the top-10 qualifying spots Friday. But Hendrick Motorsports, winless on the season, had an encouraging qualifying effort with their Chevrolets: Alex Bowman was eighth, Chase Elliott 10th and William Byron 11th.
Chevy’s 18-race winless streak dating Austin Dillon’s win in the season-opener at Daytona is the second-longest skid for the manufacturer since modern era began in 1972. The longest was 31 races from the 1981 to 1982 seasons.
FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen set a new lap record in leading the second practice for the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim.
The 20-year-old Dutch driver clocked 1 minute, 13.085 seconds to eclipse veteran Kimi Raikkonen’s time of 1:13.78 from 2004.
Verstappen also made it a Red Bull 1-2, after teammate Daniel Ricciardo was best in the first practice before drifting back in the afternoon.
- Mercedes gave Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas only moderate backing by offering him a new one-year contract.
Although Bottas has the option for an extra year in 2020, the Finnish driver will have to prove he deserves it with strong performances in 2019.
Mercedes announced the deal one day after Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton agreed a two-year contract until 2020. It ends mounting speculation over the short-term future of both of its drivers.
