Monster Energy Cup
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 10
1. Joey Logano, 614
2. Kyle Busch, 605
3. Brad Keselowski, 541
4. Kevin Harvick, 539
5. Chase Elliott, 531
6. Martin Truex Jr., 499
7. Denny Hamlin, 491
8. Kurt Busch, 485
9. Ryan Blaney, 434
10. Alex Bowman, 433
XFINITY
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 8
1. Tyler Reddick, 627
2. Christopher Bell, 538
3. Cole Custer, 510
4. Austin Cindric, 486
5. Justin Allgaier, 479
6. Chase Briscoe, 440
7. John Hunter Nemechek, 429
8. Noah Gragson, 423
9. Michael Annett, 406
10. Justin Haley, 395
Gander Outdoor Truck
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 7
1. Grant Enfinger, 379
2. Stewart Friesen, 342
3. Matt Crafton, 338
4. Brett Moffitt, 324
5. Ben Rhodes, 323
6. Johnny Sauter, 307
7. Austin Hill, 302
8. Harrison Burton, 293
9. Todd Gilliland, 267
10. Sheldon Creed, 254
Formula One
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 9
1. Lewis Hamilton, 162
2. Valtteri Bottas, 133
3. Sebastian Vettel, 100
4. Max Verstappen, 88
5. Charles Leclerc, 72
6. Pierre Gasly, 36
7. Carlos Sainz, 18
8. Daniel Ricciardo, 16
9. Kevin Magnussen, 14
10. Sergio Perez, 13
IndyCar
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 8
1. Josef Newgarden, 367
2. Alexander Rossi, 342
3. Simon Pagenaud, 319
4. Scott Dixon, 278
5. Takuma Sato, 272
6. Will Power, 254
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 252
8. Graham Rahal, 211
9. Santino Ferrucci, 193
10. Sebastien Bourdais, 190
