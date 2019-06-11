Monster Energy Cup

POINTS LEADERS

Through June 10

1. Joey Logano, 614

2. Kyle Busch, 605

3. Brad Keselowski, 541

4. Kevin Harvick, 539

5. Chase Elliott, 531

6. Martin Truex Jr., 499

7. Denny Hamlin, 491

8. Kurt Busch, 485

9. Ryan Blaney, 434

10. Alex Bowman, 433

XFINITY

POINTS LEADERS

Through June 8

1. Tyler Reddick, 627

2. Christopher Bell, 538

3. Cole Custer, 510

4. Austin Cindric, 486

5. Justin Allgaier, 479

6. Chase Briscoe, 440

7. John Hunter Nemechek, 429

8. Noah Gragson, 423

9. Michael Annett, 406

10. Justin Haley, 395

Gander Outdoor Truck

POINTS LEADERS

Through June 7

1. Grant Enfinger, 379

2. Stewart Friesen, 342

3. Matt Crafton, 338

4. Brett Moffitt, 324

5. Ben Rhodes, 323

6. Johnny Sauter, 307

7. Austin Hill, 302

8. Harrison Burton, 293

9. Todd Gilliland, 267

10. Sheldon Creed, 254

Formula One

POINTS LEADERS

Through June 9

1. Lewis Hamilton, 162

2. Valtteri Bottas, 133

3. Sebastian Vettel, 100

4. Max Verstappen, 88

5. Charles Leclerc, 72

6. Pierre Gasly, 36

7. Carlos Sainz, 18

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 16

9. Kevin Magnussen, 14

10. Sergio Perez, 13

IndyCar

POINTS LEADERS

Through June 8

1. Josef Newgarden, 367

2. Alexander Rossi, 342

3. Simon Pagenaud, 319

4. Scott Dixon, 278

5. Takuma Sato, 272

6. Will Power, 254

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 252

8. Graham Rahal, 211

9. Santino Ferrucci, 193

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 190

