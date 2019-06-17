Monster Energy Cup
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 16
1. Joey Logano, 614; 2. Kyle Busch, 605; 3. Brad Keselowski, 541; 4. Kevin Harvick, 539; 5. Chase Elliott, 531; 6. Martin Truex Jr., 499; 7. Denny Hamlin, 491; 8. Kurt Busch, 485; 9. Ryan Blaney, 434; 10. Alex Bowman, 433.
11. Aric Almirola, 426; 12. Clint Bowyer, 404; 13. Daniel Suarez, 401; 14. William Byron, 383; 15. Kyle Larson, 369; 16. Jimmie Johnson, 364; 17. Ryan Newman, 361; 18. Erik Jones, 357; 19. Paul Menard, 336; 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 326.
XFINITY
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 16
1. Tyler Reddick, 649; 2. Christopher Bell, 598; 3. Cole Custer, 563; 4. Justin Allgaier, 527; 5. Austin Cindric, 522; 6. Chase Briscoe, 470; 7. John Hunter Nemechek, 463; 8. Noah Gragson, 461; 9. Michael Annett, 439; 10. Justin Haley, 424.
11. Ryan Sieg, 387; 12. Brandon Jones, 382; 13. Gray Gaulding, 291; 14. Brandon Brown, 262; 15. Jeremy Clements, 247; 16. Josh Williams, 215; 17. Ray Black Jr., 209; 18. Garrett Smithley, 209; 19. David Starr, 183; 20. B.J. McLeod, 182.
Gander Outdoor Truck
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 16
1. Grant Enfinger, 429; 2. Matt Crafton, 382; 3. Stewart Friesen, 380; 4. Brett Moffitt, 378; 5. Ben Rhodes, 375; 6. Harrison Burton, 336; 7. Austin Hill, 334; 8. Johnny Sauter, 326; 9. Todd Gilliland, 294; 10. Sheldon Creed, 293.
11. Brennan Poole, 205; 12. Tyler Dippel, 202; 13. Spencer Boyd, 180; 14. Jordan Anderson, 179; 15. Tyler Ankrum, 164; 16. Austin Wayne Self, 151; 17. Gus Dean, 127; 18. Cory Roper, 127; 19. Natalie Decker, 115; 20. Josh Reaume, 112.
Formula One
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 16
1. Lewis Hamilton, 162; 2. Valtteri Bottas, 133; 3. Sebastian Vettel, 100; 4. Max Verstappen, 88; 5. Charles Leclerc, 72; 6. Pierre Gasly, 36; 7. Carlos Sainz, 18; 8. Daniel Ricciardo, 16; 9. Kevin Magnussen, 14; 10. Sergio Perez, 13.
11. Kimi Raikkonen, 13; 12. Lando Norris, 12; 13. Nico Hulkenberg, 12; 14. Daniil Kvyat, 10; 15. Alexander Albon, 7; 16. Lance Stroll, 8; 17. Romain Grosjean, 2.
IndyCar
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 16
1. Josef Newgarden, 367; 2. Alexander Rossi, 342; 3. Simon Pagenaud, 319; 4. Scott Dixon, 278; 5. Takuma Sato, 272; 6. Will Power, 254; 7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 252; 8. Graham Rahal, 211; 9. Santino Ferrucci, 193; 10. Sebastien Bourdais, 190.
11. James Hinchcliffe, 190; 12. Felix Rosenqvist, 181; 13. Spencer Pigot, 178; 14. Marco Andretti, 167; 15. Marcus Ericsson, 166; 16. Colton Herta, 158; 17. Tony Kanaan, 147; 18. Ed Jones, 144; 19. Zach Veach, 141; 20. Matheus Leist, 135.
